As NYC singles scramble to refresh their profiles and get back out there, one matchmaker has become the go-to for dating app success. Thirty-seven-year-old Maria Avgitidis (a k a @realmatchmakermaria) is a fourth-generation, New York-based Greek-American relationship guru who has established herself as the queen of dating-profile critiques on TikTok, where she has more than 55,000 followers. To date, 4,000 singles have sent their profiles to Avgitidis’ company, Agape Match, for help, and she currently has a waiting list of around 200 people.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO