Rivian: Falling Knife You Don’t Want To Catch

By David Trainer
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI counsel investors to take care not to be cut by falling knives – stocks that have seen steep declines but still have further to fall. As the market rotates away from high-flying growth names to more stable cash generators, investors need reliable fundamental research, more than ever, to protect their...

CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I don't think Rivian will be the next Tesla

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rivian: "No, I don't think [it's going to be the next Tesla]. I think that it's going to be a very unsexy truck maker. I have to tell you, Ford has to sell its stock [in Rivian]. Why don't we buy GM? I mean, [GM CEO] Mary Barra is doing a good job. If you want those vans, she's got a whole van division. I know it's a little old fashion. Let's give it a shot."
ECONOMY
Forbes

Why Did Carnival Stock Rally Last Week?

Carnival stock (NYSE: CCL), the largest cruise line operator in the U.S., has seen its stock rise by about 10% over the last week. This compares to the broader S&P 500, which declined by almost 2% over the same period, following higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data and the prospect of sizable rate hikes in the coming months. So why have Carnival and other cruising stocks done well recently? Although there don’t appear to have been too many company-specific factors driving Carnival higher, rival Royal Caribbean recently published Q4 2021 results and indicated that it saw strong trends for the second half of 2022, with bookings trending around historical ranges at higher prices, boding well for profitability. Moreover, with cruise stocks remaining depressed below 2019 levels, investors are probably buying in, as the markets prioritize real-economy sectors and re-opening plays over interest-rate sensitive growth stocks in the current environment.
STOCKS
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The Largest Lithium-Ion Battery in the World Keeps Melting

The largest lithium-ion battery in the world experienced a meltdown over the weekend, its second in five months. An energy storage facility owned by Vistra Energy in Moss Landing, California, triggered fire alarms on the evening of Feb. 13. Four fire trucks responded to the event and found around ten battery packs in the facility melted entirely, according to local broadcaster KSBW.
MOSS LANDING, CA
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
