The Annual Chicago Polar Plunge Returns To North Avenue Beach Next Month

The Chicago Polar Plunge is heading back to the beach!

The annual Chicago Polar Plunge fundraiser event which sees hordes take to the lake at North Avenue Beach every March is returning next month having gone virtual last year.

Now in its 22nd annual year, the Chicago Polar Plunge benefits the Special Olympics Chicago athletes, covering program costs such as transportation, sports equipment, team uniforms, and food. All money raised stays in Chicago to support the 7,500+ athletes with disabilities within the city.

This year the Chicago Polar Plunge will take place on Sunday, March 6th though there will also be a virtual option available too for those who want to take part away from the crowds at North Avenue Beach. Just like last year participants can jump into piles of snow, run through backyard sprinklers, or send an alternative video doing something fun and creative all in support of Chicago’s Special Olympians.

Registrants are asked to raise at least $200 and will receive a souvenir t-shirt and towel, as well as complimentary food at the “Melt Down Party.”

Those who are participating virtually and raise $200 can send in a photo or video and will also be sent a commemorative Chicago Polar Plunge shirt and will be featured in a virtual plunger compilation video.

More information and registration can be found at visiting www.chicagopolarplunge.org .