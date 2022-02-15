ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CONFIRMED: The Academy Awards Will Recognize Twitter's Top Fan-Voted Film During Broadcast

We had heard reports that The Academy Awards would introduce a "most popular" movie category for the first time this year, and we now have confirmation that fans will get to vote on their favourite films that were released in 2021 — whether that particular...

Starting on Monday, Twitter users can vote on their favorite film of 2021 by tweeting the title along with #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes. The votes will count for any film, even if it did not receive a single Oscar nomination. Users can vote up to 20 times per day. The winning film will then be revealed during the Academy Awards broadcast, which will be held on March 27.
