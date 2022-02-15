ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Taken Into Custody After Woman Shot In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of Diamond Street.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was shot one time in her neck. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police have a man in custody and they recovered a gun from the scene.

The William Dick School in North Philadelphia was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to the incident.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

CBS Philly

40-Year-Old Shot In Back Of The Head In West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the back of the head. This happened around 1:22 a.m. Sunday near Race and North Wanamaker Streets in West Philadelphia. When officers arrived in the city’s Haddington neighborhood, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was pronounced dead a few hours later. Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Robert Pinder. There is no word on any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
