Man Taken Into Custody After Woman Shot In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of Diamond Street.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was shot one time in her neck. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police have a man in custody and they recovered a gun from the scene.

The William Dick School in North Philadelphia was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to the incident.

