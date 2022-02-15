ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Julia Fox Models Cutout Dress That’s Look-Alike To Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Look After Kanye Split

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVzCM_0eEzkMqg00
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Although she’s denied copying Kim Kardashian’s style before, Julia Fox walked New York Fashion Week wearing a VERY similar outfit to Kim’s choice of attire at the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Even after her split from Kanye West, actress Julia Fox is still being compared to his ex Kim Kardashian. That’s because Julia, 32, walked the LaQuan Smith New York Fashion Week show on Monday, Feb. 14 in a black cutout dress that was near-identical to the dress Kim, 41, wore at the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards. Julia — who has been accused of copying Kim’s style before — looked gorgeous in the black ensemble, which featured the same triangular shape cutout in the front that the SKIMS founder‘s attire had when she rocked it three years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTWqw_0eEzkMqg00
Julia Fox; Kim Kardashian (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

The only real difference between the two dresses was that Kim’s, a vintage Thierry Mugler gown, had a thigh high slit, whereas Julia’s did not. Kim also went sleeveless with her 2019 look to show off much more skin than the Uncut Gems star. Both stars styled their hairdos similarly by slicking their gorgeous brunette locks back for the public appearances. While Julia rocked metallic earrings and bracelets, Kim opted to go jewelry-free for the star-studded 2019 event.

Julia first drew comparisons to Kim’s style after she started dating Kanye, 44, at the start of 2022. She notably wore a blue Jacque Label breast plate with matching skin-tight pants that resembled Kim’s look for her KKW Fragrance Opals campaign in Nov. 2021. Julia defended herself and claimed she wore the outfit on Halloween 2021 (so before Kim) and “forgot to post it” on social media.

Julia and Kanye had a hot and heavy romance that lasted six weeks. Their split was confirmed shortly before Valentine’s Day, after Julia deleted all of her Instagram posts with the rapper. A major factor in the split was Kanye’s public call outs against Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, which proved to be too much for Julia to handle.

“Julia has had enough drama in past relationships, and the last thing she needs is more,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Julia really likes Kanye, but when he acts out like this with these public outbursts, it’s hard for her not to feel some type of way. She doesn’t want drama with any relationship, be that Kanye or anybody else she dates.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s 4 Kids North, Saint, Psalm & Chicago Join Him At Sunday Service Before Super Bowl: Photos

Kanye West didn’t skip Sunday Service on Super Bowl Sunday and brought his kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm after claiming he hadn’t been able to see his kids. Kanye West, 41, didn’t skip out on his Sunday Service even with the Super Bowl going and he brought his four kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West along with him after he had accused Kim Kardashian of keeping them from him. The “Gold Digger” were escorted to their father’s weekly service. They dressed in their dad’s all-black dress code but each added some personality to their outfits.
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Thierry Mugler
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West reacts after Kim Kardashian explains reason for divorcing him in new interview

Kanye West has issued a Kim Kardashian plea after his ex explained her reasoning for divorcing him in a new interview.In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, after seven years of marriage.However, since their breakup, the pair have been embroiled in a public war of words, with West claiming Kardashian is keeping their kids from seeing him.In a new interview with Vogue, Kardashian said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy. I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Look Alike#The Dress#Laquan Smith#Uncut Gems#Kkw Fragrance Opals
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Takes Chicago, 4, To Target & Has Adorable Reunion With True Thompson, 3

The Kardashian cousins had some fun, while dancing around the aisles at Target, during a relaxed shopping trip. Kim Kardashian, 41, and her daughter Chicago, 4, had a sweet mommy-daughter bonding day at Target on Thursday February 3, when they had a sweet surprise, running into Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 3, who was also out on a Target trip. Kim posted a few sweet photos and videos of the cousins hugging and dancing to her Instagram Story, and the two girls looked super happy to see each other.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reacts To Snoop Dogg Acquiring Death Row Records

The artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye must not have seen what Snoop Dogg said about his boots earlier this week (or he's simply brushing it aside) because he's giving the legendary West Coast rapper his flowers following his historic acquisition of Death Row Records. It was reported on...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
145K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy