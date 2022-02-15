ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicole Kidman Shares A Passionate Kiss With Husband Of 15 Years Keith Urban On Valentine’s Day

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22brHT_0eEzkJCV00
Mediapunch/Shutterstock

How do you say ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ in Australian? Nicole Kidman spoke the language of love when celebrating the day with her sweetheart, Keith Urban, by giving her hubby a sweet kiss.

“Sending you all so much love for #ValentinesDay today!” Nicole Kidman said to all her Instagram followers on Monday (Feb. 14). It’s safe to say she was speaking for her husband, Keith Urban, because his lips were a bit preoccupied…with kissing his wife of almost two decades. Nicole, 54, paired her Valentine’s Day message with a photo of her smooching Keith, 54, while they were off on some sandy beach together. While the Being the Ricardos star kissed her hubby, she sported a white bucket hat to keep away the sun at bay. Keith had no problem going shirtless, showing off his many tribal-inspired tattoos.

“My fav couple! Love you guys! Have a LOVEly day!!” wrote one fan in the comments section. “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and Keith. May true love prevail always,” added another. “Have a wonderful day together Nic & Keith!” “Happy Valentine’s Day to the most adorable couple; love you guys.” “The most beautiful couple in the world! Happy Valentine’s Day!” The rest of the comments section was full of fans sending Keith and Nicole Valentine’s Day messages of love, every other comment dotted with a heart emoji.

June 25, 2022, marks Nicole and Keith’s 16th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in 2006, roughly a year after they first started dating. “We didn’t really know each other – we got to know each other during our marriage,” Nicole said in 2015, per The Telegraph. After tying the knot, Keith and Nicole started a family, and are now proud parents to daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11. Nicole would say in an August 2021 interview that she “would’ve loved [to have] 10″ children. “I wish I’d had more children, but I wasn’t given that choice,” she said. “But that’s OK. I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews, and I’m godmother to 12.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oh76U_0eEzkJCV00
(Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Expect all of Nicole’s children, nieces, nephews, and godchildren to congratulate her if she takes home Best Actress at the 94th Academy Awards. Nicole’s work in Being the Ricardos earned her a nod, and she’ll compete against Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) for the awards.

“I thought the next morning was when they were announcing the nominations,” Nicole recounted on the Feb. 10 episode of The View. “So I was not aware, and suddenly I get a FaceTime call. My kids are like, ‘Your phone’s going. Someone’s FaceTiming you, mum,’ and I pick it up, and they go, ‘You’ve just been nominated for an Oscar.’ “I literally started crying. There’s so much emotion attached to it that I didn’t realize I was carrying.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Dolly Parton Gets A Kiss From Husband Of 55 Years Carl Dean In Valentine’s Day Throwback Photo

Dolly Parton celebrated Valentine’s Day by posting a sweet throwback photo of husband Carl Dean kissing her on the cheek. Dolly Parton, 76, has had her own Valentine for nearly 60 years. In honor of Valentine’s Day 2022, Dolly shared an adorable throwback photo of her and husband Carl Dean. Dolly has the biggest smile on her face as Carl gives her a kiss on the cheek.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Keith Urban
SheKnows

Keith Urban Shared the Sweetest Candid Photo With Nicole Kidman Celebrating Her Oscars Nom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are proving to be one of Hollywood’s most enduring — and endearing — couples. They both have mega careers in the entertainment industry, but they are supportive of each other’s success, especially when one of them gets another Oscar nomination for their role in Being the Ricardos.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Australian#Nic Keith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Fans Thinks Aaron Rodgers Hinted At Shailene Woodley Split Days Before Breakup Report

Dropping hints? Did the MVP reveal he was single with a cryptic social media message days ahead of the breakup news?. News Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Shailene Woodley’s engagement had been called off emerged on Feb. 16, signaling the end of the couple’s whirlwind, nearly two year’s relationship. And while the split was a surprise to many, some eagle-eyed fans of the quarterback think he actually hinted at the breakup days before. Aaron enthusiasts took another look at his Feb. 11 Instagram post, where he mentioned the “highs and lows” that happened “on and off the field” this past year.
NFL
Billboard

Keith Urban Congratulates His ‘Babygirl’ Nicole Kidman on Oscar Nomination: ‘Loving You Always’

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have proved, once again, that they’re the cutest couple on Earth. The country star took to Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 8) to congratulate his wife of nearly 16 years on her best actress Oscar nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. “CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl!” Urban tweeted alongside a photo of the couple FaceTiming back when she was filming the movie. “SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
145K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy