Nicole Kidman Shares A Passionate Kiss With Husband Of 15 Years Keith Urban On Valentine’s Day

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

How do you say ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ in Australian? Nicole Kidman spoke the language of love when celebrating the day with her sweetheart, Keith Urban, by giving her hubby a sweet kiss.

“Sending you all so much love for #ValentinesDay today!” Nicole Kidman said to all her Instagram followers on Monday (Feb. 14). It’s safe to say she was speaking for her husband, Keith Urban, because his lips were a bit preoccupied…with kissing his wife of almost two decades. Nicole, 54, paired her Valentine’s Day message with a photo of her smooching Keith, 54, while they were off on some sandy beach together. While the Being the Ricardos star kissed her hubby, she sported a white bucket hat to keep away the sun at bay. Keith had no problem going shirtless, showing off his many tribal-inspired tattoos.

“My fav couple! Love you guys! Have a LOVEly day!!” wrote one fan in the comments section. “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and Keith. May true love prevail always,” added another. “Have a wonderful day together Nic & Keith!” “Happy Valentine’s Day to the most adorable couple; love you guys.” “The most beautiful couple in the world! Happy Valentine’s Day!” The rest of the comments section was full of fans sending Keith and Nicole Valentine’s Day messages of love, every other comment dotted with a heart emoji.

June 25, 2022, marks Nicole and Keith’s 16th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in 2006, roughly a year after they first started dating. “We didn’t really know each other – we got to know each other during our marriage,” Nicole said in 2015, per The Telegraph. After tying the knot, Keith and Nicole started a family, and are now proud parents to daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11. Nicole would say in an August 2021 interview that she “would’ve loved [to have] 10″ children. “I wish I’d had more children, but I wasn’t given that choice,” she said. “But that’s OK. I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews, and I’m godmother to 12.”

(Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Expect all of Nicole’s children, nieces, nephews, and godchildren to congratulate her if she takes home Best Actress at the 94th Academy Awards. Nicole’s work in Being the Ricardos earned her a nod, and she’ll compete against Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) for the awards.

“I thought the next morning was when they were announcing the nominations,” Nicole recounted on the Feb. 10 episode of The View. “So I was not aware, and suddenly I get a FaceTime call. My kids are like, ‘Your phone’s going. Someone’s FaceTiming you, mum,’ and I pick it up, and they go, ‘You’ve just been nominated for an Oscar.’ “I literally started crying. There’s so much emotion attached to it that I didn’t realize I was carrying.”