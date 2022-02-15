ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Lisa Rinna Gets Compared To Kim Kardashian In Identical $3,690 Balenciaga Gown

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star showed off the bright blue outfit to many fans who felt like she looked like yet another reality star.

Totally twinning! Lisa Rinna, 58, showed off a brand new Balenciaga gown in a series of Instagram posts on Monday February 14. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked glamorous in the bright blue one-piece that had a flowing dress over a tight bodysuit. Lisa looked stunning, but fans couldn’t help but feel like she looked just like Kim Kardashian, 41, in the same outfit that Kim wore back in December.

Lisa showed off the outfit in a video set to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” where the camera panned up over her to show the whole look. Other than the outfit, Lisa sported a pair of shining diamond earrings. She captioned the last post with, “Her name is Taffy Aspen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CzPd_0eEzkHR300
Lisa got tons of comparisons to Kim for a new Instagram video. (Shutterstock)

Of course, some fans couldn’t help but notice that the outfit looked just like one that Kim wore back in December 2021. She rocked the same $3,690 Balenciaga dress in a series of posts where she announced that she’d passed the “Baby Bar” exam. One fan called her Lisa Kardashian in a reaction to wearing the dress. “Did you borrow that from Kim K?” one fan asked in a comment.

Some of the other photos that Lisa shared gave a full view of the dress, while another only gave a sneak peak at the outfit. In the photo showing off the full shot of her dress, Lisa captioned the post, “And Scene… Byeeee B***hes.” Fans yet again made the comparisons to Kim.

The matching blue dress wasn’t Lisa’s only connection to the Kardashian family. Her daughter Amelia Hamlin, 20, had a brief fling with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex (and the father to her children) Scott Disick, 38. When RHOBH had a reunion back in October, Lisa spilled some details about the couple’s breakup, including that she didn’t think Scott’s DM drama was “helpful” to their relationship. “There’s never one reason why I think people split up. You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal,” she explained.

Comments / 0

 

Mason Disick, 12, Is As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian While Out To Dinner – Photos

Mason Disick is looking so grown as he joined his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a night out to dinner in LA. Mason Disick has certainly grown since we last saw him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The 12-year-old is now just as tall as his mom Kourtney Kardashian. He and the Pooch founder were spotted with her fiancé Travis Barker going out to dinner. They enjoyed a meal at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 7.
CELEBRITIES
Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian On Pre-Valentine's Date After Kanye West Came For Him On IG

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ignored all the crazy drama involving Kanye West and had a romantic dinner the night before Valentine’s Day in New York City. Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together at Cipriani in New York City on Sunday, Feb. 13. The lovebirds grabbed dinner with Kim’s pals Lala Anthony and Simon Huck in the Big Apple, before the group headed to a Super Bowl party. Kim and Pete were pictured holding hands while entering the celebrity hotspot restaurant, as seen in photos HERE. Once inside, the pair shared a romantic smooch that was also captured by paparazzi.
CELEBRITIES
Sami Sheen, 17, Looks Like A Blend Of Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards & Is Pretty In Pink

The actors’ teen daughter shared a series of mirror photos, and she’s looking so grown up and so much like her famous parents!. Sami Sheen looks just like her parents! Sami, 17, looked like she inherited her looks from both her mom Denise Richards, 50, and Charlie Sheen, 56. She’s totally a mix of both of her parents with features resembling both the Starship Troopers actress and Spin City star. She posted a series of nine new photos to her Instagram, where showed off a bright pink outfit that perfectly matched her dyed hair, on Tuesday February 1.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
Kim Just Admitted What Really 'Caused' Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She's 'Okay' With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Jennifer Lopez's sister, Lynda, retires as a news anchor to pursue 'a once in your lifetime' opportunity

Lynda Lopez resigns from WCBS 880 “to pursue ‘a once in your lifetime’ opportunity outside of the media and news field,” according to news director Tim Scheld. Jennifer Lopez’s news broadcaster sister, known for anchoring the midday news, might be changing career paths. Although her plans are unknown, people think there are possibilities of becoming a singer or actress.
CELEBRITIES
Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rihanna's Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In 'Murder Mystery 2' BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
Kanye West's 4 Kids North, Saint, Psalm & Chicago Join Him At Sunday Service Before Super Bowl: Photos

Kanye West didn’t skip Sunday Service on Super Bowl Sunday and brought his kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm after claiming he hadn’t been able to see his kids. Kanye West, 41, didn’t skip out on his Sunday Service even with the Super Bowl going and he brought his four kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West along with him after he had accused Kim Kardashian of keeping them from him. The “Gold Digger” were escorted to their father’s weekly service. They dressed in their dad’s all-black dress code but each added some personality to their outfits.
CHICAGO, IL
Miley Cyrus Is Flashing Major Leg In Her Latest Campaign—All We Can Say Is WOW!

Miley Cyrus, 29, definitely has the vocal pipes of a true rock star, and in her latest head-to-toe Gucci photo shoot, she looks like one too! The “Prisoner” singer donned a short, tan Gucci zip-up romper with brown, leather detailing on its front pockets. The frock was adorned with the brand’s signature logo and she paired the chic item with matching, buckled calf-length boots with a glamorous heel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
