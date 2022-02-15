Lisa Rinna Gets Compared To Kim Kardashian In Identical $3,690 Balenciaga Gown

Shutterstock

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star showed off the bright blue outfit to many fans who felt like she looked like yet another reality star.

Totally twinning! Lisa Rinna, 58, showed off a brand new Balenciaga gown in a series of Instagram posts on Monday February 14. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked glamorous in the bright blue one-piece that had a flowing dress over a tight bodysuit. Lisa looked stunning, but fans couldn’t help but feel like she looked just like Kim Kardashian, 41, in the same outfit that Kim wore back in December.

Lisa showed off the outfit in a video set to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” where the camera panned up over her to show the whole look. Other than the outfit, Lisa sported a pair of shining diamond earrings. She captioned the last post with, “Her name is Taffy Aspen.”

Lisa got tons of comparisons to Kim for a new Instagram video. (Shutterstock)

Of course, some fans couldn’t help but notice that the outfit looked just like one that Kim wore back in December 2021. She rocked the same $3,690 Balenciaga dress in a series of posts where she announced that she’d passed the “Baby Bar” exam. One fan called her Lisa Kardashian in a reaction to wearing the dress. “Did you borrow that from Kim K?” one fan asked in a comment.

Some of the other photos that Lisa shared gave a full view of the dress, while another only gave a sneak peak at the outfit. In the photo showing off the full shot of her dress, Lisa captioned the post, “And Scene… Byeeee B***hes.” Fans yet again made the comparisons to Kim.

The matching blue dress wasn’t Lisa’s only connection to the Kardashian family. Her daughter Amelia Hamlin, 20, had a brief fling with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex (and the father to her children) Scott Disick, 38. When RHOBH had a reunion back in October, Lisa spilled some details about the couple’s breakup, including that she didn’t think Scott’s DM drama was “helpful” to their relationship. “There’s never one reason why I think people split up. You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal,” she explained.