Catherine Cohen’s Debut Comedy Special to Premiere on Netflix in March (EXCLUSIVE)

By Selome Hailu
 4 days ago

Catherine Cohen ’s debut comedy special “The Twist …? She’s Gorgeous” will premiere on Netflix on March 15, Variety has learned exclusively.

In the special, which was taped at Joe’s Pub in New York, Cohen uses her musical expertise to divulge details about relationships, modern feminism and being the main character of her own life. Henry Koperski is featured on the keys. Steve Brill serves as director and executive produces alongside Cohen, Cait Taylor, Tony Hernandez, John Skidmore and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell.

Cohen is an actress, comedian and author known for co-hosting the podcast “Seek Treatment” with Pat Regan and hosting a weekly cabaret show at Club Cumming in the East Village. She has starred in films including Jonah Feingold’s “Dating in New York” and Dan Mazer, Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell’s “Home Sweet Home Alone.” Her TV credits include “What We Do in the Shadows” on FX, “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” on Comedy Central and “Search Party” on HBO Max. Up next, she appears in the Freeform pilot based on Kristen Newman’s memoir “What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding” and will perform at the inaugural Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles. Cohen has also published the comedic poetry collection “God I Feel Modern Tonight” with Knopf and writes the W Magazine column “Ask Catherine Cohen.” She is repped by CAA, Brillstein, Wolf Kasteler and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson and Abramson.

“This is an absolute dream come true. I feel like the luckiest girl in the garden!” Cohen said.

