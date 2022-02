Amy from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning so we talked on the phone about Mice!. You might not think of small animals like mice when you think of rescue pets, but these little squeakhearts have been in our care for nearly 200 days, and they’re hoping to find their loving furever homes soon! All of these little guys were born in our care and are friendly, social, and SUPER cute! Mice make wonderful starter pets for younger children, or those will small spaces.

