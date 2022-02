Hauser & Wirth, a gallery with more than a dozen locations worldwide, has named Elaine Kwok as its new managing partner of Asia. In the newly created role, Kwok will be responsible for developing a client base and relations with institutions in the region. She will be based in Hong Kong, where she will report to Hauser & Wirth’s global CEO, Ewan Venters. Kwok, who will assume her new position this summer, is currently director of 20th and 21st century art at Christie’s in Hong Kong. Since starting in that post in 2017, she has worked with top clients in China....

