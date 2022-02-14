ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailie Jade Proudly Supports Dad Eminem During Halftime Show (PHOTO)

By Donny Meacham
 2 days ago
Eminem had millions of eyes on him as he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show Sunday (Feb. 13.), but one very special person was there to cheer him on: his daughter Hailie Jade Scott. Hailie, 26, took to Instagram to support her pops as he rocked the stage...

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma.

