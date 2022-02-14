Hailie Jade Proudly Supports Dad Eminem During Halftime Show (PHOTO)

The chaos of the Super Bowl and its halftime show has subsided and now, Dr. Dre is sitting down to give his take on the performance that stunned Hip Hop and R&B fans worldwide. He was joined by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar as they relived some of our favorite tracks, but the show was not without its controversy. There were murmurs that Eminem defied the NFL by taking a knee after his portion, but the league issued a statement saying they knew ahead of time that the Detroit icon would follow Colin Kaepernick's lead.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO