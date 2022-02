With all the rain West Michigan received in the last 24 hours, many of our area rivers may wind up creating an "Ice Jam" or "Ice Dam" that could cause some problems. Usually, an ice jam or ice dam happens in the spring when the snow and ice begin melting away. The ice breaks into chunks and can block the flow of a river which could lead to flooding. Flooding is not good for anyone and especially those who live along the river.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO