ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway perfectly timed an out-of-left-field investment

erienewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes in investing, a little luck goes a long way. Just ask Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha is set to make a handsome profit from a new investment in video game maker Activision Blizzard that Berkshire Hathaway made during the quarter before Microsoft announced its plans to buy...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Ted Weschler
Fortune

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought $1 billion of Activision shares, just weeks before Microsoft’s surprise acquisition

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Just weeks before Microsoft announced it would acquire Activision Blizzard—the gaming company behind World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush—in a surprise $68.7 billion acquisition, Berkshire Hathaway acquired a $1 billion stake in the video game company.
STOCKS
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: How Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Is Positioned

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report has just released its most recent form 13F containing the conglomerate’s holdings as of the end of 2021. Few might know that the Omaha-based company has owned Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report for nearly three years.
STOCKS
bizjournals

Kraft Heinz to swap out one Berkshire Hathaway director for another

The Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC), which is dual-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, announced that it will soon be welcoming a new member to its board of directors. Alexandre Van Damme of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK/A) will be retiring from his role on Kraft Heinz’s board of directors at the end of his term. Berkshire Hathaway will be nominating Alicia Knapp, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables, to the role at Kraft Heinz’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Investment#Coca Cola
Motley Fool

Is Now the Perfect Time to Be Investing?

Record-high inflation and ongoing stock market volatility continue to keep investors on their toes. Should long-term investors continue to add to their portfolios in this turbulent environment? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 10, Fool contributors Jamie Louko and Danny Vena discuss. Jamie Louko: Expectations were inflated...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adds Activision Blizzard stake, exists Teva

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) took new stakes in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) at 14.7M shares and in Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) at 107M shares during the last quarter of 2021, according to its latest 13F filing. The investment firm divested its stake in pharmaceutical company Teva (NYSE:TEVA). Increased its stakes...
STOCKS
Forbes

Berkshire Hathaway’s Portfolio Moves In The Fourth Quarter

Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK/A, BRK/B) fourth-quarter 13F was filed on February 14. This filing gives us a quarterly opportunity to observe what two of the greatest investors and their team are doing within Berkshire’s publicly traded equity portfolio. Berkshire has a large stable of wholly-owned entities, so this is just a slice of their investments. Berkshire’s fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on February 26 will provide more information about the operating companies.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

STORE Capital Is Getting Closer To Warren Buffett's Entry Points

STORE Capital is Buffett's only REIT holding in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Buffett bought his shares near 13.2x FFO in 2017 and 2020 respectively. If you're a devout Buffett cultist like this author, you must have known that he holds a sizable position of STORE Capital (STOR). His STOR position is about $0.8B as of this writing - not the biggest deal in his humongous portfolio. But considering that A) STOR is the only REIT holding in his portfolio, and B) his holdings are about 10% of total outstanding shares, you can see that the grandmaster position is a strong endorsement of STOR.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Markets Insider

Berkshire Hathaway and Adidas check every box as a potential Peloton buyer, according to the activist firm that pushed for CEO's resignation

Blackwells Capital sees Berkshire Hathaway and Adidas among potential buyers of Peloton. In a 65-page presentation, Blackwells named 19 potential acquirers for the fitness company. Blackwells, which has a 5% stake in Peloton, published the presentation on February 7. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Warren Buffett's right-hand man slams crypto, touts Apple and Chevron, and calls out market mania in a new interview

Warren Buffett's business partner blasted crypto, and bemoaned the speculative mania in markets.Munger also warned about rising inflation and suggested the Federal Reserve overdid its pandemic stimulus. Charlie Munger trumpeted Apple, tore into cryptocurrencies, and bemoaned the rampant speculation in financial markets during a Yahoo Finance interview ahead of Daily...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Berkshire Hathaway: Pivot To Value

Berkshire Hathaway stock is beating the market in 2022. Warren Buffett is beating the market in 2022. With Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) up 4.87% year-to-date, the Oracle is ahead of both the S&P 500 (down 8%) and the NASDAQ-100 (down 13%). It has been a great start to the year for an investor who, until recently, was written off as "washed up" by the financial press. For years, Buffett had been underperforming the S&P 500, which was being lifted ever higher by growth names. Although Buffett made some profitable investments in Apple (AAPL) and Snowflake (SNOW), he mostly missed the party in tech stocks. In 2020, the growth oriented Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) soared, absolutely crushing Buffett's performance in the same period. Tales of Buffett's demise circulated widely in the financial press.
STOCKS
Reuters

Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc said Tom Murphy, the former head of Capital Cities/ABC Inc and longtime friend of Warren Buffett, has resigned from its board of directors after a bout with COVID-19. In a statement, Buffett said the 96-year-old Murphy phoned him on Monday and said his recovery “convinced him that he would feel more comfortable ending his activities at Berkshire. I accepted his wish. He will continue as a major shareholder and friend.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy