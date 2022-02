MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the Mountaineers now sit at 14-11 and have lost their last nine of ten contests, head coach Bob Huggins hasn’t given up on this team. We missed some easy shots, we missed some key shots, but we didn’t quit,” Huggins said about Monday night’s loss in Manhattan. “I’m pleased with them, I think we’re going in the right direction. We’ve got, what, six or seven more games here in the league? We just need to go do what we’re supposed to do.”

