Elliot Pierce: Perversions in Walker County

The Walker Rotary Club hosted a Conflict Resolution-themed presentation at the Feb. 9 meeting. Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom and Victim’s Advocate Shannon Pfeiffer explained their duties to Rotarians. Pfeiffer said that Minnesota has a Comprehensive Victims’ Rights Act that helps them navigate the court system. Victims can feel that they have been heard. Almost all court hearings are now by video conference, which is less intimidating. Pfeiffer also works with the Probation system. Lindstrom said from a prosecution standpoint it is a very adversarial process, but with the victim, they work for a peaceful resolution that is hopefully acceptable to everyone. There are six attorneys in the Cass County Attorney’s Office, two paralegals and four secretaries who last year handled 2,200 cases. Pictured are Rotary Secretary Sherren Foss (left) and Rotarian Sue Eikenberry (right) who arranged for the program with the presenters.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO