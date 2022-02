Genshin Impact‘s “Fleeting Colors in Flight” Event offers players a wide variety of valuable prizes to earn, and one of the best of these rewards is the Prosperous Partnerships, allowing players to pick a 4-star Liyue character for free. Fans can choose one of the following eight playable characters: Xiangling, Beidou, Xingqiu, Ningguang, Chongyun, Xinyan, Yun Jin, and Yanfei. If players select someone they already have, they will receive an advancement in the character’s Constellation, similar to how a Banner pull for an existing character works. However, some players may not understand how to activate Prosperous Partnerships in Genshin Impact, so this guide seeks to show them how this special reward works.

