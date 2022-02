Marcus Armstrong took the single-seater world by storm when he burst onto the Formula 1 feeder pyramid in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 championship. The 2017 Italian F4 champion, and runner-up in that year's ADAC F4 series, had finished fifth in the final season of the old FIA European Formula 3 championship won by Mick Schumacher in 2018. Then, following its merger with GP3, Armstrong finished second in his first year with the idiosyncratic Pirelli tyres in 2019 behind only Prema teammate Robert Shwartzman.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO