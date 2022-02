There’s never been an isometric action RPG quite so expansive or adventurous as Lost Ark. This stylish, free-to-play MMO took South Korea by storm in 2019, so it’s no surprise it’s now blowing away Steam charts in the West. Its story may be generic fantasy, but there’s a surprising degree of depth to each of its sprawling systems, and most of its content is accessible to play through by yourself or with friends. It’s the kind of game that’s easy to lose hours in even without spending any money, especially once you get your very own ship and set sail to pave your own path through its mysterious world.

