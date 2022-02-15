ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves shot in Norway after court overturns stay of execution

By Helena Horton Environment reporter
The Guardian
 4 days ago
A video shows the bloodied bodies of wolves killed in Norway’s wolf conservation area.

Nine endangered wolves were shot in one day in Norway after a court ruled that a controversial hunt could go ahead.

Fifty-one wolves were originally due to be slaughtered – a significant proportion of the 80 animals thought to live in Norway. But last month, activists secured a stay of execution when they got an injunction halting the hunt until an appeal over its validity could go ahead. They claimed that allowing hunters to kill wolves in a conservation zone would be against EU nature protection laws.

Twenty-five animals, within four packs, are in the “wolf zone”, an area of nature set aside to protect the predators, and these wolves were protected by the appeal.

But last Friday, the Norwegian court of appeal reversed the district court’s interim injunction to halt the hunting of the wolf families within the “wolf zone” where the animals are allowed to breed, which makes up 5% of the country’s land.

Over the weekend, hunts went out to find these animals, and nine were shot in a single day.

The resulting images show bloodied wolves lying on the snowy ground.

Nine wolves were killed in a single day after a court overturned an injunction protecting them. Photograph: Østlendingen

Karoline Andaur, the CEO of the WWF in Norway, said: “This is a loss not only for the wolves, but also for biodiversity and rule of law in nature conservation. The wolf is critically endangered in Norway, and we have a national responsibility to take care of it.

“Now they are being shot just because they are living in Norwegian nature, even though they live in the wolf zone – an area where the authorities have decided that the wolf should have particularly strong protection.”

The Guardian reported in January that conservation groups across Europe were appealing to the EU to take action against wolf population culls in Norway, Sweden and Finland, arguing that the Nordic nations were creating the most hostile environment for wolves in western Europe and flouting laws that protect the species.

Last month, Finland suspended licences to kill three packs of wolves, citing EU legislation.

Yet Norway’s government welcomed the court of appeal’s decision to lift the cull injunction. A spokesperson said: “I note with satisfaction that the court of appeal upholds us in that the state’s decision of 22 December 2021 to kill wolves belonging to four wolf packs within the wolf zone, is legal.”

The Norwegian environment department added that measures to ensure the full quota of wolves is taken may be put in place.

Siri Martinsen, who runs the nature group Noah, said: “We are shocked by the ruling. The court does not evaluate the consequences of letting the state cull critically endangered wolves with the main aim of keeping them critically endangered.”

Other European countries have introduced anti-wolf policies. Hunters in Sweden have already shot dead most of their annual target of 27 wolves. In Germany, where wolves have appeared in recent years having entered from neighbouring countries, there has been a debate over the predators’ impact on agriculture. In the UK, there are fierce arguments over whether wolves should ever be reintroduced.

TS1726
3d ago

it's all about the selfish hunters and politicians. unfortunately most wolves will go extinct especially when you're already culling wolves that are on the endangered list. It not like there numbers are out of control. this culling is happening all over the world and it's sickening. A few hunters don't have the right to destroy a whole species just because they want to. They will have to answer to the whole world. God help the wolf !!!!!

Janice Ferrier
3d ago

Shame on them…I understand how packs have to be held down or population explosion could be dangerous..but there has to be a better way of controlling it rather than shooting them..no matter what

Big C 85
3d ago

This is pure evil let them be it’s not like they have a huge population they are becoming extinct…. Let them roam as they should they aren’t bothering anyone in there habitat…

#Wolves #European Union #Eu #Norwegian #Nordic
worldanimalnews.com

Breaking! Heart-Wrenching Footage Reveals Cruel Capture Of Indonesia’s Wild Monkeys Exported For Research; This Must End!

Yesterday, Action for Primates released disturbing video footage of Indonesian trappers inflicting pain and violence on wild monkeys during their capture, including the beating and killing of unwanted individuals. Such brutal and inhumane treatment is a breach of international animal welfare guidelines. Action for Primates and Lady Freethinker are calling...
ANIMALS
AFP

End of the road in Colombia for Escobar's 'cocaine' hippos?

More than 100 African hippos descended from fewer than a handful imported as exotic pets by drug lord Pablo Escobar, face an uncertain future in Colombia. After the government added Escobar's so-called "cocaine" hippos Friday to a list of "introduced, invasive species," experts say killing them may be the only viable option. From the few individuals once housed at Escobar's Hacienda Napoles estate, the hippos' numbers have ballooned, with 130 now roaming free north of Bogota around the Magdalena River. Officials say the grazing giants, endemic to sub-Saharan Africa, threaten local wildlife and humans living along the river, whom they have already come into conflict with.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Report: Ghostly monkey among 224 new Mekong region species

A monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes is among 224 new species listed in the World Wildlife Fund's latest update on the greater Mekong region. The conservation group's report, released Wednesday, highlights the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats in the region, which includes Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Over 100 flap shell turtles poisoned in India to stop them from eating illegally-bred fish

Over 100 flap shell turtles were allegedly poisoned to death at a lake near India's western city of Mumbai, in a bid to stop them from feeding on illegally-bred fishes.Conservation workers were reportedly alerted about the incident on Saturday after a local leader asked them to investigate a foul smell around the Gauripada lake in Kalyan area, located 50 kms from the country’s financial capital Mumbai.Since Saturday at least 135 bodies were recovered, while 11 were found alive and rescued by a team of the forest department and volunteers of Wild Animal Reptile Rescue (WARR), according to local media.Suhas Pawar...
ANIMALS
