'American Idol' Contestant David Oliver Willis Arrested In Florida

David Oliver Willis , a repeat contestant on American Idol has been arrested for drug possession in Florida.

TMZ reportedly obtained police documents that stated Willis was pulled over by police for a malfunctioning headlight in Lake County. When officers approached the car, they could smell marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle.



The report indicates that officers said they found a grinder, and plastic baggies containing squares of paper that tested positive for LSD.

David told officers he'd smoked marijuana with a friend before driving but that the LSD wasn't his. Since he was the only person in the car at the time of the stop, police arrested and booked him for possessing the LSD, which is categorized as a controlled substance –– a third-degree felony.

Willis is due back in court in March.

You might remember Willis as a contestant from seasons 12, 13, and 14 of American Idol . On his first run on the show, Willis made it to the quarterfinals.

