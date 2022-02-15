ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'American Idol' Contestant David Oliver Willis Arrested In Florida

By Regina Park
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3Nul_0eEzhMoT00
Photo: City of Mount Dora, Florida

David Oliver Willis , a repeat contestant on American Idol has been arrested for drug possession in Florida.

TMZ reportedly obtained police documents that stated Willis was pulled over by police for a malfunctioning headlight in Lake County. When officers approached the car, they could smell marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle.

The report indicates that officers said they found a grinder, and plastic baggies containing squares of paper that tested positive for LSD.

David told officers he'd smoked marijuana with a friend before driving but that the LSD wasn't his. Since he was the only person in the car at the time of the stop, police arrested and booked him for possessing the LSD, which is categorized as a controlled substance –– a third-degree felony.

Willis is due back in court in March.

You might remember Willis as a contestant from seasons 12, 13, and 14 of American Idol . On his first run on the show, Willis made it to the quarterfinals.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Dora, FL
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#American Idol#Lsd#Iheartradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy