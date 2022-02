If you’re a small business owner, chances are that at least some of your workforce is stressed and distracted by worries about money, making them more frazzled and less productive on the job. A CreditWise study shows that 73% of Americans say their finances are the number one cause of stress in their life. And for those who are employed, nearly half say that personal financial issues create distractions at work, according to a PWC study.

