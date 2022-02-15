Popular knowledge management app Notion now speaks French

There is a new form of cyberbullying taking hold of the University of Maine and its students. Yik Yak, an app that allows users to create and view discussion boards anonymously within a 5-mile radius, has skyrocketed in popularity in the last year. Posts from this app have appeared on multiple UMaine meme Instagram accounts and usually talk about events that have happened in Orono or at the University of Maine, instigating some shared comradeship. Some posts are as harmless as what flavors of rushes Aroma Joes is out of that day or a simple joke about the lack of salt on the sidewalks and the number of potholes strewn throughout UMaine’s campus, but some are as concerning as cries for mental health help or slandering fellow peers. The Ask.fm copycat was originally launched in 2013 and was relaunched in 2021. Perhaps there was a reason that it was discontinued.

ORONO, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO