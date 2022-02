A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Oconee County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8:30 Monday night on Brown Farm Road near Return Church Road, just 4 miles from Seneca. Master Trooper Gary Miller reports that a 2004 Honda Motorcycle ran off the road, hitting a ditch and a tree. The driver died at the scene of the crash, the identity of the driver has not yet been released.