Who makes the best pizza in Chicago? New festival could help answer that question

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A new pizza festival is coming to the West Loop this summer.

The Chicago Pizza Festival will feature 40 restaurants making pies in 10 pizza ovens at Plumbers Union Hall for the two-day event organized by food critic Steve Dolinsky.

While they’re all local pizzerias, there will be plenty of different styles.

Dolinsky told Block Club Chicago he’s excited to show people the city has more to offer than deep dish or stuffed pizza.

There will be demonstrations and the pizza will be made to order at the fest on July 23 and 24.

Early bird tickets start at $49 – pizza included – and go on sale at the end of next month.