ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New autopsy report reveals grisly details of Brian Laundrie’s remains

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJBJi_0eEzbLiU00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The Florida District Twelve Medical Examiner’s Office released a 47-page report Monday further detailing its process of identifying Brian Laundrie’s remains and determining his cause of death.

Laundrie, 23, was being sought in Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death when his skeletal remains were found in a thickly wooded park in Sarasota County, Florida.

His parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, initially said he went missing on Sept. 13 but later revised that date. He was reported missing on Sept. 17.

After a monthlong search, Laundrie’s partial skeletal remains were found on Oct. 20, about 3 feet under water in the Carlton Reserve.

Gabby Petito was not pregnant, coroner confirms

Laundrie’s death was ruled a suicide in November. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to his head.

According to the report released Monday, the remains found at the park included a “right and left scapulae, right humerus, right femur, two tibiae, two fibulae, two clavicles, two pelvic bones, the sacrum, one right ulna, one right radius, and multiple ribs” along with “multiple fragments of cranium and skull along with a generally intact mandible with attached teeth and the lower aspect of the maxilla with attached teeth are noted. Cervical, thoracic, and lumbar vertebrae are also located nearby.”

Laundrie’s remains had personal items nearby, including a pair of green shorts, two slip-on shoes, a white metal ring and the rusted handgun. There was also a handwritten note and a hat that said “MOAB Coffee Roasters.” (Laundrie and Petito passed through Moab, Utah, on their road trip, which Petito chronicled in vlogs and on social media.)

Investigators also found a backpack that contained a journal and a wooden box with a notebook and a picture of Laundrie.

“I was advised there were additional photographic pictures, but the contents were undisclosed to me at that time,” the report said.

The medical examiner noted Laundrie’s remains showed “extensive animal predation,” adding that “most of the distal long bones have moderately extensive carnivore activity evidenced by multiple gouging and gnawing marks. These areas are consistent with carnivores and or omnivores, including canines such as feral dogs and coyotes along with rodents and raccoons.”

According to the report, the Laundrie family told the medical examiner their son was “very healthy” and had “no known medical history.” He did not take any medication and had no known primary care physician, the couple said.

Brian Laundrie tried deceiving police with text messages after Gabby Petito’s death, FBI says

“When I asked about the decedent’s social history, Mr. and Mrs. Laundrie stated that they did not want to provide that information.”

Laundrie and Petito were on a cross-country trip before she went missing and Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, without her.

Petito’s remains were found in a Wyoming campground on Sept. 19. Her death was ruled homicide by manual strangulation.

Laundrie was wanted for using her bank card in Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

5 Texas school employees arrested for not reporting assault

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that those arrested Wednesday include school administrators, a coach, and an athletic director at Midland […]
MIDLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Two more bodies located near Port Mansfield, search continues

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have located two more people that remained missing after an extensive search Friday due to a boat accident. Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar confirmed the two found were dead and identified them as a man and a woman. The Texas Park and Wildlife have taken over the investigation. On […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man arrested after Olmito shooting

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is in custody after authorities say he fired shots at a person. According to a release, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Villa Los Pinos Subdivision in reference to a shooting on Friday. Deputies located a suspect in a vehicle, who then fled on foot. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harris County: Man charged for murder of 11-year-old

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man has been charged for the murder of an 11-year-old child that happened in early February. Daveyonne Howard, 19 years old, has been charged with the murder of the 11-year-old child, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Officials said […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man accused of entering jail with shotgun arrested

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of walking into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center armed with a shotgun was arrested on Tuesday. Kaleb Arath Lopez was arrested and charged with prohibited substance/items in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, according to a post by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fbi#Wfla#The Carlton Reserve
ValleyCentral

HCSO: 22-year-old found, reunited with family

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has located an endangered missing person. According to a post, officials were searching for Sidney Quintanilla, 22. Quintanilla had last seen on February 16 around 10 p.m. in the Mission area. The 22-year-old had been diagnosed with autism. Authorities now say she has been reunited […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for property damage in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted for property damage. The suspect is a person of interest in a property damage case that occurred on Feb. 14 at the 5800 block of Linares Street in Brownsville, according to a post by Brownsville PD. Security footage shows the man striking a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

One hospitalized after Wingstop roof collapses

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect new information regarding the identity of the victim. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was hospitalized after a roof partially collapsed at a Wingstop in Brownsville. At 12:52 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Brownsville police responded to the Wingstop on Alton Gloor Blvd. for a partial roof […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg firefighter injured after rollover accident

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a crash that sent one firefighter to the hospital on Friday. According to a release, a single-car rollover crash took place near FM 490 and Expressway 83 on Friday around 5:30 p.m. Officials say firefighters were returning from Hargill where they responded to a house fire. The firefighter […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD revisiting missing person case from 2000

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Criminal Investigations Division is revisiting a missing person case from 2000. Weslaco police received a call for a missing person on Oct. 6, 2000 for a man identified as Isidro Limon Jr., also known as “E.Z”. Investigators learned that Limon was last seen on Sept. 15 at 1 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced for 1994 attempted murder, robbery in Mission

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been sentenced for engaging in a robbery that nearly led to the murder of a woman in Mission in 1994. On Wednesday, David Mendez Chavez, 48, was sentenced to 12 years in the institutional division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for an attempted capital murder […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Murder-suicide under investigation in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jason Avenue for a welfare check regarding “two suicidal individuals,” a release from the City of Edinburg stated. Witnesses […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy