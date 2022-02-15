ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Ramsey 'Smart Conference' returning to DFW

Legendary radio host Dave Ramsey is bringing his Smart Conference back to North Texas in October.

The full-day Smart Conference is scheduled for Oct. 22 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.  Attendees will learn how to reach their financial goals, build wealth and have great relationships.

In an exclusive interview, Ramsey announced a special pre-sale for KRLD listeners.

To buy tickets in advance:
- Go to ramseysolutions.com/events

- Find Smart Conference

- Enter the promo code: KRLD

-T his special offer gives KRLD listeners $10 off the early bird General Admission tickets, which are $40.

The 2022 DFW Smart Conference will feature world-class speakers including Dave, Rachel Cruze, George Kamel and Kristina Ellis, all of whom are money experts who have taught millions how to get their financial life in order.

Dave Ramsey talked about the return of Smart Conference and his latest best-selling book, "Baby Steps Millionaires," with KRLD's Chris Sommer.

Listen to the Dave Ramsey Show in DFW weeknights from 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. on 1080 KRLD

