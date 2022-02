It will be a clash of styles on Sunday at Molineux Stadium when Wolverhampton hosts Leicester City in an English Premier League matchup. Wolves (11-4-8) have been one of the league's top defensive teams, while Leicester (7-6-9) can't stop anyone but has the talent in attack to do some damage. Wolverhampton is seventh in the Premier League table, just six points behind fourth-place Manchester United entering the weekend. The Foxes are in the 12th spot as they battle major injury issues, especially on the back line. However, Wolves don't score many goals in their defensive posture, so it should prove to be be an intriguing game.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO