Rue Bennett is on a path of destruction on "Euphoria," and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) had the misfortune of being in her way. During Sunday night's episode, Rue (Zendaya) escapes her mother, Leslie (Nika King), after Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Elliot (Dominic Fike) reveal to her that Rue's still using drugs. Rue first runs to Lexi's (Maude Apatow) place in hopes of finding more prescription medicine. While she's in the bathroom, Lexi and Cassie's mom, Suze (Alanna Ubach), calls Leslie. Leslie ends up staging an intervention in front of Lexi as well as Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Kat (Barbie Ferreira), who happen to be hanging out with Cassie at the same time.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO