Chicago, IL

‘Dog’ co-directors Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin talk new movie and ‘The Bozo Show’

By Dean Richards
WGN TV
WGN TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, the star and co-directors of the new K-9 buddy movie “Dog.”. In the movie, Channing Tatum...

WGN TV

9 @ 9: Adorable cat appears in ‘Titanic’

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story. 9. “Space Walk” in South Korea. 8. Where did the...
ANIMALS
WGN TV

The Jacksons share childhood stories and plans for special tour stop on WGN Morning News

Marlon, Jackie and Tito Jackson, three members of the iconic group “The Jackson 5,” are back in town for a special tour stop in their hometown of Gary, Indiana. The brothers shared stories about their parents, the first time they sang, their long careers including performing on “The Carol Burnett Show,” their visit to “Bozo’s Circus,” and their excitement about plans to turn their childhood home into a historic site.
GARY, IN
WGN TV

Best Olivia Rodrigo decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Olivia Rodrigo is bringing in the new age of pop music. Her style mixes elements of singer-songwriter melodies with rock and roll, alongside themes of love in her lyrics. Her fandom has grown since she first released the “Driver’s License” single in 2021. Soon after, she released “Good 4 U” which went viral on the social media app TikTok. Along with her albums, there is apparel showcasing her songs and albums, along with room decor like posters, canvas prints and stickers.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WGN TV

Step into this new hand-drawn 2D Restaurant in Lakeview

CHICAGO — A 2D Restaurant in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, lets visitors step into a two-dimensional café where they’re transported to a hand-drawn city of Paris. Husband and wife duo Kevin Yu and Vanessa Vu combined their backgrounds in the food industry and interior design for the concept for 2D Restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
