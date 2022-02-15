‘Dog’ co-directors Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin talk new movie and ‘The Bozo Show’
CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, the star and co-directors of the new K-9 buddy movie “Dog.”. In the movie, Channing Tatum...wgntv.com
CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, the star and co-directors of the new K-9 buddy movie “Dog.”. In the movie, Channing Tatum...wgntv.com
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0