Traffic To Be Directed Off And Back Onto I-75 At Overpass Road Thursday And Friday nights

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL. – I-75 traffic will be reduced to a single lane approaching Overpass Road, directed onto the exit ramp, and directed back onto I-75 using the entrance ramp between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday and Friday (February 17 and 18 nights).

There will also be lane closures on I-75 in the Overpass Road area during the same hours.

Northbound I-75 traffic is planned to be directed to the ramps Thursday night; southbound traffic is planned for Friday night. If work is not completed over these two nights, either direction may be directed to the ramps between 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 19, and 6 a.m. Sunday, February 20.

Overpass Road is about halfway between SR 54 (Exit 279) and SR 52 (Exit 285).

Be advised that speed limits will be reduced within the work area. Drivers are advised to plan at least 10-15 extra minutes into their plans to travel through the project area.

Crews will be setting bridge beams over the interstate as part of the project to create a new interchange. Please note: while the ramps will be used to detour traffic, the interchange is not open to traffic.

