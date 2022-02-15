Iowa COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation Ending

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Republican lawmakers in California pushed for an end to the statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration again Thursday, but their efforts fell short. Assemblymen James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley rallied Republicans ahead of legislation designed to move the Golden State out of COVID-19 restrictions. “It is long past time that we end the state of emergency,” Gallagher said. “Other states in this country have ended their states of emergency, have ended all mandates, have ended all restrictions and it’s time for Californians to do the same,” Kiley said. The pair says the California Legislature has the power to end the mask mandates that...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO