Iowa State

Iowa COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation Ending

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) -- Iowa's COVID-19 Public Health Proclamation is coming to an end Wednesday, February...

Reynolds explains Iowa’s shift in COVID-19 strategy

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health will no longer release a broad range of COVID-19 data on its current COVID-19 dashboard. Starting next week, the state will instead release some of those numbers on a weekly basis, while at the same time decommissioning the state's coronavirus and vaccine finder websites.
Republican Lawmakers Call To End California’s Statewide COVID-19 Emergency Order

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Republican lawmakers in California pushed for an end to the statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration again Thursday, but their efforts fell short. Assemblymen James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley rallied Republicans ahead of legislation designed to move the Golden State out of COVID-19 restrictions. “It is long past time that we end the state of emergency,” Gallagher said. “Other states in this country have ended their states of emergency, have ended all mandates, have ended all restrictions and it’s time for Californians to do the same,” Kiley said. The pair says the California Legislature has the power to end the mask mandates that...
COVID-19 Ag Home Test Recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin

If you have any at-home rapid COVID tests, an important recall was just issued. Apparently, a shipment of at-home tests have entered the United States illegally and as a result, these tests have not been authorized, cleared, or approved by the FDA. Individuals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States are being told to avoid using this COVID test.
Momentum Growing for Convention of States to Rein In Federal Government

Texas and other states are ready to flex their constitutional muscle to rein in the federal government. Article V of the U.S. Constitution allows two-thirds of states to call a convention to propose amendments and limitations on Washington. The grassroots group behind this push says they've reached the halfway point.
After wearing overalls in the Missouri Senate, GOP lawmaker loses committee spots

A southwest Missouri senator was stripped of most of his committee assignments Wednesday as punishment for wearing overalls to the chamber floor and other alleged violations of decorum. Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, received word of his dismissal from all but one standing and two joint committees on Wednesday just before the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee […] The post After wearing overalls in the Missouri Senate, GOP lawmaker loses committee spots appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
Everything to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Department of Public Health officials say Iowans seeking COVID-19 testing should usethis tool to find a testing location in their community. Test Iowa provides free testing is available for Iowans experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19. Iowans can request a kit be sent to their home or pick one up at several TestIowa locations.
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Iowa

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 884,477 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 270 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Iowa, deaths attributable to the […]
Iowa schools could lose subs with end of COVID-19 rules

WHO 13 NEWS — Next week marks the end of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Public Health Proclamation, and it could mean yet another challenge for schools. The emergency declaration eased substitute teaching restrictions to help overcome a lack of teachers. The change allowed paraeducators to serve as substitute teachers. That will no longer be an option […]
Iowa courts end mask mandate as delta, omicron COVID-19 waves subside

Iowa's courtrooms will no longer require masks or other face coverings for in-person proceedings. A new order Friday from Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen ends the mandatory mask policy, which has been in place since August 2021. Under the previous order, anyone entering court-controlled spaces was required to...
