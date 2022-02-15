Iowa COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation Ending

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health will no longer release a broad range of COVID-19 data on its current COVID-19 dashboard. Starting next week, the state will instead release some of those numbers on a weekly basis, while at the same time decommissioning the state's coronavirus and vaccine finder websites.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Republican lawmakers in California pushed for an end to the statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration again Thursday, but their efforts fell short.
Assemblymen James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley rallied Republicans ahead of legislation designed to move the Golden State out of COVID-19 restrictions.
“It is long past time that we end the state of emergency,” Gallagher said.
“Other states in this country have ended their states of emergency, have ended all mandates, have ended all restrictions and it’s time for Californians to do the same,” Kiley said.
The pair says the California Legislature has the power to end the mask mandates that...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state will provide more...
GOP Senator Rick Scott, an ally of former President Trump, reiterated that he'll support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to lead Senate Republicans again after the midterm elections. On this question, he differs from Trump, who frequently bashes McConnell — earlier this month, he said McConnell "does not speak for...
If you have any at-home rapid COVID tests, an important recall was just issued. Apparently, a shipment of at-home tests have entered the United States illegally and as a result, these tests have not been authorized, cleared, or approved by the FDA. Individuals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States are being told to avoid using this COVID test.
Texas and other states are ready to flex their constitutional muscle to rein in the federal government. Article V of the U.S. Constitution allows two-thirds of states to call a convention to propose amendments and limitations on Washington. The grassroots group behind this push says they've reached the halfway point.
A southwest Missouri senator was stripped of most of his committee assignments Wednesday as punishment for wearing overalls to the chamber floor and other alleged violations of decorum. Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, received word of his dismissal from all but one standing and two joint committees on Wednesday just before the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee […]
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
The California Assembly voted Thursday morning to keep in place Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 state of emergency, striking down a GOP effort led by Assemblymember Kevin Kiley. Kiley was one of the prominent Republicans who tried to replace Newsom in the recall election. Several California state senate and assembly...
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear's executive order declaring a state of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has lasted nearly two years. One Republican Senator has introduced legislation looking to end the state of emergency along with any other executive orders that are reliant on the state of emergency.
A Northern Virginia sheriff is furious with the Biden administration for springing plans on him to fly thousands more Afghan nationals into his county in an operation set to begin Saturday. On Thursday, Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman disclosed that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and his staff have...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Department of Public Health officials say Iowans seeking COVID-19 testing should usethis tool to find a testing location in their community. Test Iowa provides free testing is available for Iowans experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19. Iowans can request a kit be sent to their home or pick one up at several TestIowa locations.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners are looking into options that would continue to extend a portion of Iowa's Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation that allows for school associates to substitute in other classrooms. Under the proclamation that was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in...
Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 884,477 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 270 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Iowa, deaths attributable to the […]
WHO 13 NEWS — Next week marks the end of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Public Health Proclamation, and it could mean yet another challenge for schools. The emergency declaration eased substitute teaching restrictions to help overcome a lack of teachers. The change allowed paraeducators to serve as substitute teachers. That will no longer be an option […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds' final public health disaster proclamation ends Tuesday just before midnight. With that, the ability for paraeducators in Iowa to be a substitute in any classroom also ends. They will once again only be allowed to sub in the classrooms where they are...
Iowa's courtrooms will no longer require masks or other face coverings for in-person proceedings. A new order Friday from Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen ends the mandatory mask policy, which has been in place since August 2021. Under the previous order, anyone entering court-controlled spaces was required to...
