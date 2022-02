After being reported missing days earlier, “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman was sadly found dead this morning, the Los Angeles P0lice Department announced. The law enforcement agency shared that around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The body was later confirmed to be that of Pearlman whose full name was Lindsey Erin Pearlman. “The cause of death will be determined by the coroner,” the department said in a statement. The location where Pearlman was found is south of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking spot among locals. Pearlman was just 43 years old.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO