Spurgeon logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers. Spurgeon set up Kirill Kaprizov for the opening tally at 7:07 of the first period, but the Panthers scored the next four goals. Spurgeon has four assists in his last three outings, and three of them have come with the man advantage. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 19 points (eight on the power play), 49 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating in 31 appearances. He'll continue to see top-four usage and should provide balanced production across fantasy categories.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO