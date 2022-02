Kennedy Todd-Williams’ career high couldn’t have come on a better night. While the men’s program’s had a seesaw of a year, Carolina basketball on the women’s side has been having a really impressive season. They’ve maintained position in the back half of the Top 25, their only losses have been to ranked teams (and only top-5 N.C. State has beaten them convincingly), and all in all, they’ve been a top-5 NET team basically since the metric gained enough data to be used this season. If their resume was missing anything, it was a marquee win — they’ve got some impressive ones, including a home win against Virginia Tech, but none that really put them on the national stage in a big way.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO