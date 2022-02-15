ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Series X gamers are getting a great free console upgrade

By Carrie Marshall
T3.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love Quick Resume: as a parent whose gaming sessions are often short and sweet, time spent watching loading screens on my Xbox Series X is time I don't want to waste. So Quick Resume is brilliant: I can pick up my controller and be right back in games such as...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Is Lost Ark on Console?

Lost Ark is not out on console, and players are unsure if a console version of the PC game will be released. However, with all of the popularity that this MMORPG has been gaining, the game could possibly be on console in the future. For those who haven't heard of...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo Switch has now outsold Wii

Nintendo Switch has now sold 103.54m units worldwide, meaning it has beaten the company's hugely-successful Wii (which finished on 101.6m). No other Nintendo home console comes close, though the DS handheld family shifted some 154m units over its long lifespan. And of course, the Switch is a hybrid console -...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Logos#Consoles#The Keep In Quick Resume#Xbox Insider
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With New Freebie

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox, One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new freebie. Just about every week, without fail, Microsoft adds new games to the Xbox Game Pass library. However, every once in a while, it bolsters this core offering with additional offers. For example, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers regularly get free Halo Infinite items, including today.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Hamleys restocks console in store – how to get one

Update: The series X is still available through Xbox All Access at Asda, but has now sold out at EE and ShopTo. Read below for more details.Since launching in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out at most UK retailers. Pandemic-related supply chain issues, a global chip shortage and a surge in consumer demand have all made available stock of Microsoft’s flagship games console a rare sight online.While the tail end of 2021 a saw huge number of restocks from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon, since then the supply of Xbox consoles has slowed to a trickle. When it does...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online shops to close in 2023

Nintendo has announced that the online shopping components of the 3DS and Wii U will be closing in early 2023. This means that as of “late March 2023” Nintendo eShop purchases for downloadable games, free demos and more will not be available. Other services will be winding down...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Switch is Now Officially Nintendo’s Best-Selling Console of All Time

It’s official. Just a month shy of the 5th anniversary of its worldwide release back on March 3 of 2017, the Nintendo Switch has not only passed the 100 million mark in so far as units sold, but it has finally dethroned the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling home console. Having climbed the ranks over the years, easily surpassing the likes of the Wii U and N64, to then overtake the likes of the SNES and the original NES. Only the Nintendo DS’ roughly 154 million and [combined] Game Boy’s 118 million can beat the Switch’s, as of December 31 of last year, grand total of 103.54 million. A figure that is now spread across three separate models; the Switch’s latest iteration, its OLED Model, releasing in October of last year and so far having sold just shy of four million units alone.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
MassLive.com

Play for pay: This company will pay you $1,000 to play PS5 for at least 20 hours and will give you a free console, applications open until Feb. 28

In a best of both worlds situation, one lucky gamer can score in on a highly coveted Sony PlayStation 5, play for hours on end, all while getting paid to do so. Ziply Fiber, a high-speed fiber internet company based in the Northwest, is currently offering applicants the chance to take a “Video Game-cation” and the company will pay you $1,000 to play a PS5 console, given to you for free, for at least 20 hours over a 48-hour period.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Nintendo Switch Console Crosses 100 Million in Sales

Nintendo's latest earnings release reported on Thursday that the company's Nintendo Switch console has sold about 103.54 million units worldwide as of December 31, This number includes sales for the Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles. The Switch has now surpassed the Nintendo Wii's lifetime sales of 101.63 million. The...
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Top 3 Xbox Game Pass first person shooters to play in February 2022

My Xbox Game Pass membership solves a big problem for me: I love first person shooters but I lack the skills to mix it up with elite online opponents, and I’ve rage-quit many an FPS because of sudden and insurmountable difficulty spikes. That means Game Pass is ideal for me: I can play stacks of FPSes on my Xbox Series X without any financial risk, so I can quit the ones I don’t love and concentrate on the ones I do.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy the Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to find Microsoft’s next-gen console in stock

Follow live: Xbox series X stock tracking UK – here’s where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation consoleWe’re more than a year into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity, but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply-chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Dying Light 2 update for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC set to arrive soon

Dying Light 2 has enjoyed a pretty good launch so far. Yes, there have been some performance issues and technical glitches in the game, but – so far – thanks to a Day One patch that accompanied the game's release at the start of the month, we've already seen over 1,000 or so fixes and tweaks in the final version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS5 Stock: Where to Buy PlayStation 5 and When in February 2022

Which shops have PS5 stock for February 2022? Where can you currently buy a new PlayStation 5 console? Demand for the PS5 has exceeded supply, leaving many unable to purchase a next-gen console. Sony has suggested that it will be making more units in 2021, having secured additional component inventory from some of its key manufacturing partners. However, it's warned that there's no quick fix to the current stock situation, due to an overall shortage in semiconductors.
FIFA
gamingideology.com

Free PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC games this weekend

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you might want to try some of these free games for Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation. Most of these free games are available on Xbox, where Microsoft is once again bringing back its Free Play Days promotion. As with video game rentals of yesteryear, Xbox Gold subscribers can play the games for free until Monday morning.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Wii U, 3DS eShops to close in March 2023

Both the Wii U and 3DS eShops will close for good in March 2023, Nintendo has today advised. With the news, Nintendo has stressed that those who’ve already purchased digital Wii U and 3DS will be able to redownload titles past that date, but new purchases will not be possible.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Best Buy PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock Trick Makes Buying a Console Easy

There’s a new trick to help you secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X from Best Buy, and it’s helping gamers secure their device with ease!. Somehow we’re well over a year into the current-gen console lifespans and it’s still hard to find both a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Of course, in recent weeks, stock levels do appear to be looking up, at least.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy