ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

American, French, Italian aircraft carriers in Mediterranean work with each other’s fighter jets

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 4 days ago

When the USS Harry S. Truman operated in a rare three-carrier exercise with French and Italian counterparts last week, its flight deck teams had a chance to test with planes they don’t usually see.

The Norfolk-based Truman, the new French carrier Charles de Gaulle and the Italian carrier Cavour, which operated in the Chesapeake last year learning the ropes on handling F-35s, each had a chance to launch and recover one another’s air wings when they teamed up after a major NATO exercise in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw said.

Since the de Gaulle’s air wing flies Rafale M fighters, the Cavour the new F-35s and the Truman the Navy’s workhouse FA-18 Hornets, all three crews had a chance to try something new.

“To have the opportunity to launch, fly, and recover aircraft from one another’s carriers provides a unique, and valuable, capability,” Renshaw said. “The bridge and combat teams were in constant communication in order to execute the mission as planned.”

A key part of the exercise was to develop procedures for maneuver and communications based on standing NATO procedures, Renshaw said.

“Effectively working with our partners and allies in the region is the cornerstone of our operations” in the Atlantic and Mediterranean, he said.

It started well before the carriers and their strike groups joined up, since the planning stage gave the strike group staff and the sailors on the Truman and its group a chance to learn from their Italian and French allies, he said.

A focus on NATO operations, as well as working with other friendly nations, has been a major theme of the Truman group’s operations since it left Norfolk in December.

Truman’s air wing has worked with air and naval air forces from more than 20 countries, he said.

A recent visit from Albania’s Prime Minister was a chance for some diplomatic work, too.

“The more we train and operate shoulder-to-shoulder the stronger we are together,” he said.

The Truman and most of the strike group have been staying the Mediterranean for a longer time than usual at Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s direction as tensions between Russian and Ukraine continue to rise.

Truman’s presence in the Mediterranean Sea is an element in NATO’s response to Russian threats to Ukraine, especially because it operated earlier this month under Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO control, as part of the alliance’s Neptune Strike 2022 exercise, the alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, has said.

The Cavour also participated in that exercise before it and the Truman joined the Charles de Gaulle for their three-group exercise.

Besides the Truman, the nine squadrons of Naval Air Station Oceana-based Carrier Air Wing1 and Norfolk-based destroyers USS Gonzalez, USS Bainbridge, USS Gravely and the Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen operated with the French and Italian groups. At the same time, the Truman group’s Norfolk-based cruiser USS San Jacinto, Norfolk-based destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) and Mayport, Florida-based USS Jason Dunham are currently operating in the Middle East.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Norfolk, VA
Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Norfolk, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Norfolk, VA
USNI News

Record Aircraft Carrier Work Underway at Newport News Shipbuilding

With construction on the Navy’s new class of aircraft carriers continuing in earnest, the nation’s largest shipbuilder currently has six nuclear carriers at various lifecycle stages in its Virginia yard, officials told USNI News. From new Ford-class carriers under construction to the remains of the former USS Enterprise...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Fridtjof Nansen
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fighter Aircraft#Mediterranean Sea#Aircraft Carriers#Nato#Eastern Mediterranean#American#French#Italian#Navy
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
The Independent

Leaked video shows F35 fighter crashing on aircraft carrier and going up in flames in South China Sea

A leaked video shows an F35 fighter jet crashing onto an aircraft carrier and being engulfed in flames before sliding into the South China Sea. The F-35C plane is the most recent in the fleet used by the US Navy. It was filmed off a monitor and uploaded to Reddit by a user who said they were not the original owner of the video. The footage was filmed inside the USS Carl Vinson on 24 January, CNN reported. After crashing into the ship, the plane slides across the runway into the water. Members of the crew can be...
MILITARY
AFP

Russian planes intercepted US Navy aircraft over Mediterranean: Pentagon

Three US Navy aircraft were intercepted by Russian planes in an "unprofessional" manner over the Mediterranean Sea last weekend, the Pentagon said Wednesday. "While no one was hurt, interactions such as these could result in miscalculations and mistakes that lead to more dangerous outcomes," US Navy Captain Mike Kafka said in a statement. The three P-8A maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft "experienced unprofessional intercepts by Russian aircraft" while "flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea," Kafka said. He said the United States has "made our concerns known to Russian officials through diplomatic channels.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
3K+
Followers
758
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy