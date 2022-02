>Airbnb Renters Likely Scammed Out Of Unlisted Rental In Lititz. (Lancaster Co., PA) -- Police say it might be a bad joke or is likely a scam but some Airbnb clients likely don't think it's funny either way. Three people showed up to rent a home in Lititz recently, per their agreement with the on-line reservation company. When they were looking around for the lockbox to get in, the people who own the property in the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue came out and told them they never listed the address as available for rental. Borough police released a statement say the trio were likely part of an online scam. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

LITITZ, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO