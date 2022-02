Ultrarunning’s combination of sleep deprivation and nonstop exertion can cause more than blisters and aching limbs. Some people start to see things. In the latter stages of races, I have seen tree roots turning into snakes trying to trip me up and, more pleasurably, tables adorned with red wine. I’m far from alone. From dancing elephants to imaginary lawn mowers, the world of ultrarunning is filled with such tales. While there are certain things runners can do to deal with hallucinations – including staying on top of nutrition and looking assertively at the trail rather than letting the mind wander – sometimes they just happen. And if they do? Try to ignore them – they're harmless, really. Here are five funny and frightening examples from the frontline…

2 DAYS AGO