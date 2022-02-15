ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The Quicksand of Depression

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing depressed is similar to being in quicksand because people feel stuck and struggle to get out of both. Depression can make simple tasks feel extremely difficult. People should avoid blaming themselves or beating themselves up for being depressed. Many people who seek therapy suffer from depression in one...

