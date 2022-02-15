ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Earth’s crust ‘tilted’ under ice sheets to create ancient megafloods

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEU41_0eEzSAgM00

In the oral histories of Native American tribes living in what is now known as North West America, there are multiple references to immense floods affecting the region.

It is thought that these stories could refer to the enormous flooding which created the mysterious landscapes known as the Channelled Scablands, which were carved by a series of megafloods at the end of the last ice age .

The scoured landscape of eastern Washington state , has huge deep long channels and towering cliffs, coulees and plateaus – all the remnants from what were among the largest known floods in Earth 's history .

However, their creation and what governed their flows has long been a puzzle to geologists trying to reconstruct them.

That is until now. New research suggests that as the ice sheet which covered much of North America retreated as temperatures rose, the changing weight of the ice sheets would have caused the entire landscape to tilt, ultimately changing the course of the megafloods.

“People have been looking at high water marks and trying to reconstruct the size of these floods, but all of the estimates are based on looking at the present-day topography,” said lead author of the study, Tamara Pico, an assistant professor of Earth and planetary sciences at the University of California at Santa Cruz.

“This paper shows that the ice age topography would have been different over broad scales due to the deformation of Earth’s crust by the weight of the ice sheets,” she said.

As the ice retreated, the topography of the landscape changed by “hundreds of metres” in height in some places, the study found.

The changing shape of the Earth's crust allowed the cataclysmic flooding, known as the Missoula megafloods, to occur between 18,000 and 15,500 years ago.

Dr Pico’s team studied how the changing weight of the ice sheets during this period would have tilted the topography of eastern Washington, changing how much water would flow into different channels during the floods.

Much of the landscape was impacted by huge dams of ice which formed when the icesheets melted, these ice dams lasted long enough to create lakes, but then ultimately gave way, releasing the water in massive glacial outburst floods, but then reformed, refilling the lake again, with this process repeating numerous times over several thousand years.

During this period, the deformation of the Earth’s crust in response to the growing and shrinking of ice sheets would have changed the elevation of the topography by hundreds of metres, Dr Pico said.

Her team incorporated these changes into flood models to investigate how the tilting of the landscape would have changed the routing of the megafloods and their erosional power in different channels.

“We used flood models to predict the velocity of the water and the erosional power in each channel, and compared that to what would be needed to erode basalt, the type of rock on that landscape,” Dr Pico said.

The tests indicated it was possible for the flood waters to have eroded the basalt at this time.

“What’s intriguing is that the topography isn’t static, so we can’t just look at the topography of today to reconstruct the past,” she said

The authors said their findings provide a new perspective on this fascinating landscape.

Steep canyons hundreds of feet deep, dry falls, and giant potholes and ripple marks are among the many features etched into the landscape by the massive floods.

“When you are there in person, it’s crazy to think about the scale of the floods needed to carve those canyons, which are now dry,” Dr Pico said.

“There are also huge dry waterfalls —it’s a very striking landscape.”

Speaking about the Native American tribes in this region who passed down accounts of colossal floods in the region, Dr Pico said: “Scientists were not the first people to look at this.“

“People may even have been there to witness these floods.”

The research is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Scientists revealed 4 colors to wear to avoid mosquito bites

A study revealed a new way to keep, mosquitoes, one of the deadliest threats in the world, away. A group of scientists from the Unversity of Washington has found out that mosquitoes are usually flying towards specific colors such as red, orange, black, and cyan, after detecting a telltale gas from our breaths. And the little creatures often ignore colors like green, purple, blue, and white.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

NASA may have discovered evidence of ancient life on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover continues to send back new information about the Red Planet on a frequent basis. The latest discovery brings news of an interesting carbon signature that we didn’t expect to see on Mars. Following analyzations of rock samples returned by the rover, NASA announced that several of the samples are rich in a carbon type that we see on Earth, too. The signature, NASA claims, is most often associated with biological processes, which could give more credence to the possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

Fisherman Chased by Sea Creature With Glowing-Eyes in Horrifying Video

Ah, the things fish-lovers do for a fresh nightly catch. In a frightening video, a yellow-eyed sea creature chases a Brazilian fisherman through the sea. As an unnamed fisherman jets through the water on his motorboat, a mysterious sea creature shows determination to catch up. As he hurried to escape off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, he managed to record the event. The fisherman captioned the 47-second video: “Wanted to attack.”
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Ice Sheets#Ice Age#Crust#Native American
natureworldnews.com

Neanderthal's Extinction May Be Caused By an Entirely Different Reason

The concept that modern people killed off Neanderthals as soon as they arrived from Africa is challenged by discoveries. Homo sapiens existed in western Europe some 54,000 years ago, according to the discovery of a child's teeth and stone tools in a cave in southern France. In other words, the...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Cockroach With Big Eyes from 100 million Years Ago Trapped in Amber

A million-year-old cockroach discovered (and preserved) in amber tells us that ancient cockroaches are not like today's "nocturnal creepy crawlers". The now-extinct cockroach, scientifically known as Huablattula hui, had been known to have existed, but this is the first-time discovery of their "huge peepers", as per LiveScience. According to researchers,...
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

5 Million-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Is Being Brought Back to Life

The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
DIY Photography

Underwater photos show a mermaid and a diver in a real WWII diving suit

“What better way to engage a child’s curiosity and inspire community support for sea life than to create truly unique underwater art?” wonders photographer Brett Stanley. So, he embarked on an ambitious project of creating a photo essay that involved World War II diving gear, a real-life mermaid, and lots of imagination. The Diver and the Mermaid project was born, a photo series commemorating the brave divers from history, but also inspiring our wonder and curiosity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

The Independent

510K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy