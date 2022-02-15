ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

William A. Horning & Polly Platt Set For Art Directors Guild’s Hall Of Fame

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atBw4_0eEzS5Ly00

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning production designer William A. Horning and Oscar-nominated production designer, costume designer and producer Polly Platt will be inducted into the Art Directors Guild ’s Hall of Fame this year for their “extraordinary contributions to the art of visual storytelling.”

The guild’s 26th annual awards will be held in-person March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“The creative and professional standards set by the 2022 ADG Awards Hall of Fame recipients Polly Platt and William A. Horning are nonpareil,” said Nelson Coates, the guild’s president. “The breadth of the narrative design achievement and depth of storytelling excellence of both legendary designers has served as a benchmark for production design and collaboration and will continue to inspire for generations to come.”

2022 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, SAG, BAFTAs & More

Horning, who died in 1959, won Oscars for Ben-Hur and Gigi and was Oscar-nominated for The Wizard of Oz, North by Northwest, Les Girls, Raintree County, Quo Vadis and Conquest. His many other film credits include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Tea and Sympathy, The Teahouse of the August Moon, Designing Woman, Jailhouse Rock, Silk Stockings and The Brothers Karamazov.

His original plan was to be an architect, but he changed career paths during the Great Depression, joining MGM and becoming an assistant to Cedric Gibbons, the studio’s legendary supervising art director. When Gibbons retired in 1956, Horning became MGM’s supervising art director.

Platt, who died in 2011, was the first woman to join the Art Directors Guild as a production designer and was Oscar-nominated for Terms of Endearment. At a time when women were even more restricted in their work options than they are today, she was also a successful writer, costume designer and producer. Her first film as production designer was 1968’s Targets , for which she also wrote the story. Her last film, released in 1999, was A Map of the World , for which she wrote the screenplay.

Platt was married for a decade to Peter Bogdanovich, who died last month , and she worked on his films including The Last Picture Show, What’s Up Doc? and Paper Moon. Her many other credits as production designer and costume designer include The Thief Who Came to Dinner, The Bad News Bears, A Star Is Born, The Man with Two Brains and The Witches of Eastwick . Her many producing credits include Broadcast News, War of the Roses, Say Anything, Pretty Baby and Bottle Rocket .

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year. Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52. “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Hillary Clinton On Fox News’ Amplification Of “Spying” Claims: “They’re Getting Awfully Close To Actual Malice In Their Attacks”

Click here to read the full article. Hillary Clinton went on offense against a fusillade of attacks from Donald Trump and his defenders among rightward talk hosts and media outlets, as she took aim specifically at Fox News. “Fox leads the charge in their accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again,” Clinton said in a speech before New York state Democrats. “And as an aside, they are getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks.” Last week, John Durham, the special counsel who has been investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, raised some new allegations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Missing TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead, According To Police – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Shortly after sending out a plea for the public’s help finding missing actress Lindsey Pearlman, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that she has been found dead. Per the LAPD: “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.” Franklin and North Sierra Bonita Avenue is just south of Runyon Canyon Park which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

Emmy-Nominated ‘Hollywood’ Actor Jeremy Pope Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Pope, the actor who found a breakout screen role as Archie Coleman in Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, has signed with WME for representation. Pope’s performance on the show, about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Tinseltown trying to make it big, earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series, as well as the African American Film Critics Association’s Breakout Performer Award. Pope was also recently seen on FX’s Emmy-nominated drama series, Pose, and has just wrapped filming the lead role in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Former Los Angeles Angels Executive Eric Kay Guilty Of Drug Charges In Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Click here to read the full article. A Fort Worth, Texas jury has found former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay guilty of distributing fentanyl and causing the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019. The jury turned in its verdict within three hours of beginning deliberations this morning. Kay was immediately taken into custody. “We’re obviously disappointed in the verdict. We thought there were many reasons to doubt the government’s case,” said Reagan Wynn, one of Kay’s attorneys. “This is a tragedy all the way around. Eric Kay is getting ready to do minimum 20 years in a federal penitentiary...
FORT WORTH, TX
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars: Performers & Presenters Won’t Need Vax, But Nominees & Guests Will – Plus Two Negative Tests

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars finally has a Covid policy. Presenters and performers at next month’s Academy Awards will not be required to show proof of vaccination, but nominees and guests will. People in the latter group also must have two negative PCR tests, Deadline has confirmed. In a story posted tonight, The New York Times quoted an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokeswoman as saying Oscar presenters and performers indeed will be subject to rigorous Covid testing, however. The Times also noted that audience members in the sections of the Dolby Theatre nearest to the stage won’t be required...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William A. Horning
Person
Polly Platt
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Studio 666’ Director BJ McDonnell Signs With UTA And 3 Arts Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BJ McDonnell, the director of the buzzed-about Foo Fighters horror-comedy Studio 666, set for release on February 25 via Open Road Films, has signed with UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment. McDonnell’s latest feature follows members of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters as they move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Foo Fighters band members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee star alongside Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte and Jenna Ortega. McDonnell, who is also a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Judge Rules Donald Trump, Children Must Testify In New York Attorney General Investigation

Click here to read the full article. A New York state judge ruled that Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr. and Ivanka must answer questions under oath within 21 days as part of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation of the Trump Organization. New York State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron denied the Trumps’ efforts to quash subpoenas issued by James. An appeal is expected. Trump’s lawyers argued that James was trying to sidestep state law by having the former president testify in a civil proceeding while his company also is being investigated on criminal charges. The latter is a probe being conducted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Directors Guild#The Guild#Hall Of Fame#Northwest#Silk Stockings#The Brothers Karamazov#Mgm
Deadline

Hot Package: ‘Forrest Gump’ Trio Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth Team For Graphic Novel Adaptation ‘Here’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here is the hottest package to come along in awhile. Deadline hears that studios and streamers are poring over Here, an adaptation of the celebrated Richard McGuire graphic novel that will reunite the trio behind the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks will star, Robert Zemeckis will direct, and the script is by Eric Roth and Zemeckis. All three of them won Oscars for that movie classic, and this one covers an even more sprawling time period. The graphic novel Here is centered in one room and focuses on the many people who inhabit...
MOVIES
Deadline

Screen Media Acquires Psychological Thriller ‘The Immaculate Room’ Starring Emile Hirsch & Kate Bosworth

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller The Immaculate Room, from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19). The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company has slated the title, starring Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Into the Wild), Kate Bosworth (Before I Wake, Still Alice), Ashley Greene (Bombshell, The Twilight Saga) and M. Emmet Walsh (Blood Simple, Blade Runner), for a day-and-date release in the second half of this year. The Immaculate Room follows a seemingly perfect couple who take part in a psychological experiment that will...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Longmire’ Brings Its Six Seasons Of Western Crime Drama To Streamer Circle Network

Click here to read the full article. Circle Network, the country lifestyle streaming outlet best known as the home of the Grand Ole Opry, will bow the six seasons of Western drama Longmire starting next Tuesday. The addition of the crime drama, set in rural Wyoming, debuts on Circle at 10 PM ET/PT, 9 CT starting with season one. Consecutive episodes will air weekdays at 6 PM ET and on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on Circle’s linear platform. Longmire follows the work of recent widow Sheriff Walt Longmire, who works to investigate crimes in his town, assisted by staff, friends, and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Mob Wives’ Creator Jennifer Graziano Launches Bridgetown Street Productions

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Graziano, creator of long-running VH1 reality series Mob Wives, has set up a new production company. Graziano, who previously ran JustJenn Productions, will develop and produce unscripted content including docuseries, competition shows, home improvement formats and food series, as well as create and write scripted projects via the company. Graziano, whose father was mobster Anthony A. Graziano, a consigliere in the Bonanno crime family, started her career in television with Mob Wives, which ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2016 and spawned a number of spinoffs. She also developed unscripted and scripted projects...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Arts
Deadline

‘Devoured’: Vice TV Unveils Food-Themed True Crime Docuseries Narrated By Jon Cryer, Sets Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Vice TV today unveiled Devoured, a six-part true crime docuseries set in the world of food, that will be narrated by Emmy-winning actor Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men, The CW’s Supergirl), premiering on February 21st at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Devoured explores the foods Americans love while uncovering the sordid secrets and criminal pasts that restauranteurs, chefs, and foodies have tried to hide—recipe thefts, mob beatdowns, family betrayals, and murder. Each one-hour episode will be a deep dive into a single true-crime story that centers on one American city or region’s food specialty....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Tracy Oliver’s ‘Harlem’ Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon

Click here to read the full article. Camille, Tye, Quinn and Angie will reunite for another go-round. Tracy Oliver’s comedy Harlem, has been renewed for a second season on Prime Video. The series hails from Amazon Studios, Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV, where Poehler is under a deal. Created, written, and executive produced by Oliver, Harlem follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille (Meagan Good) is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has an extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures but has...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Wings To Fly’: Jarnell Stokes Partners With Former ‘Simpsons’ EP Jay Fukuto On Animated Feature Adaptation Of His Children’s Book

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Pro basketball player Jarnell Stokes is partnering with veteran animation exec and producer Jay Fukuto (The Simpsons, King of the Hill) to co-write and produce Wings to Fly, an animated feature based on his sports-themed children’s book of the same name. The book published by Creation Nation Animation in April of 2020 is a redemption tale about a brilliant, but self-centered rising basketball star who is prematurely killed, only to discover his higher spiritual purpose helping a young girl. At a crossroad between a virtuous life and a path to crime, Louisa meets her guardian angel,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Moses Storm Joins Paramount+’s ‘Players’ As Recurring; Sean Yves Lessard To Recur In Syfy’s ‘Reginald The Vampire’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has added Moses Storm (I’m Dying Up Here) to its upcoming esports series Players. The docu-style series comes from Peabody-winning American Vandal co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Funny or Die, Riot Games and CBS Studios. Co-created and executive produced by Yacenda and Perrault, who also directs, Players follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together. Players is produced...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

49K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy