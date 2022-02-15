Pastor Greg Locke Threatens to Expose 'Witches' in His Church in Viral Video

With the advent of smartphones and social media, any public space suddenly becomes a potential shoot location for Influencers trying to populate their feeds with content. There are some people out there doing the lord's work that folks seem to love, and then there are people who roll their eyes when someone at the gym walks past their camera during a stretch routine or gets in the way of their mirthless and uninspired dance.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO