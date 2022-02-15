Pastor Greg Locke Threatens to Expose 'Witches' in His Church in Viral Video
An edited clip from Locke's February 13 sermon has been viewed more than 450,000...www.newsweek.com
brother, you are missing the point. church is for fellowship. for believers to gather and share their faith. we are people and we don't sit on the judgement throne. we are to accept and love. to show others Jesus' love through us. we are supposed to love the unlovable, to turn the other cheek, to reach out to the least of us. God doesn't think like a human, mainly because God is an omnipotent being. exclusion, hate and bigotry are not love so they are not of God. stop worrying about other people and focus on whether or not others see Christ in you. saying you're a Christian and actually being one are quite different
I am a witch. And a witch's creed is more holsom than any So called Christian followers. We do no harm to none. Cause what you put out will come back 3 folds. We respect all other religions. For we know we are all intertwined. We care for our planet, animals, and mostly people. So all this man is doing is preaching HATE!!!! And you call yourself a man of God.
Protestant = Radical Christian. He sounds like a cult leader. I hope the FBI is watching him. This is just the beginning with someone like him. Dangerous.
