Religion

Pastor Greg Locke Threatens to Expose 'Witches' in His Church in Viral Video

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
An edited clip from Locke's February 13 sermon has been viewed more than 450,000...

Flynn Rider
4d ago

brother, you are missing the point. church is for fellowship. for believers to gather and share their faith. we are people and we don't sit on the judgement throne. we are to accept and love. to show others Jesus' love through us. we are supposed to love the unlovable, to turn the other cheek, to reach out to the least of us. God doesn't think like a human, mainly because God is an omnipotent being. exclusion, hate and bigotry are not love so they are not of God. stop worrying about other people and focus on whether or not others see Christ in you. saying you're a Christian and actually being one are quite different

Veronica Garcia
4d ago

I am a witch. And a witch's creed is more holsom than any So called Christian followers. We do no harm to none. Cause what you put out will come back 3 folds. We respect all other religions. For we know we are all intertwined. We care for our planet, animals, and mostly people. So all this man is doing is preaching HATE!!!! And you call yourself a man of God.

FATHER KEIRIAN
4d ago

Protestant = Radical Christian. He sounds like a cult leader. I hope the FBI is watching him. This is just the beginning with someone like him. Dangerous.

WEKU

An Arizona priest used one wrong word in baptisms for decades. They're all invalid

A Catholic priest in Arizona has resigned after he was found to have performed baptisms incorrectly throughout his career, rendering the rite invalid for thousands of people. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced on its website that it determined after careful study that the Rev. Andres Arango had used the wrong wording in baptisms performed up until June 17, 2021. He had been off by a single word.
Daily Mail

Pope Francis is interrupted by man shouting 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king' in English and waving his face mask around

A man interrupted Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican today to denounce the Church and shout: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'. Vatican police and a Swiss Guard immediately arrived to the scene after the man, who had been sitting alone in the back of the Paul VI hall, began shouting and gesticulating at the pope.
Daily Cardinal

Pope Francis concerned by worldwide decrease in raw doggin'

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Pope Francis made headlines earlier this month after making the claim that those who choose to have pets instead of more – or any – children are “selfishly” doing so at the expense of further continuation of life.
Fortune

Religious people are increasingly attending worship services in the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure, Garret Bernal and his family missed a recent Sunday church service. So he strapped on a virtual reality headset and explored what it would be like to worship in the metaverse.
RICHMOND, VA
TODAY.com

Rare painting of Jesus Christ sold for more than $45 million

A rare painting by Sandro Botticelli of Jesus Christ has sold for more than $45 million at an auction on Thursday. The portrait, titled “Man of Sorrows,” dates back to the early 16th century. It was last sold at auction in 1963 for $26,000.Jan. 28, 2022.
Anita Durairaj

Jesus's cross was broken into pieces and fragments of wood were dispersed all over the world

Picture by Joseolgon; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The relic of the True Cross refers to the actual cross used for Jesus's crucifixion. The story of the True Cross which may very well be a legend states that the True Cross was hidden after Jesus's death. It was not until 326 CE that Empress Helena traveled to the Holy Land to search for the cross and other relics pertaining to Jesus.
Distractify

TikToker Calls Woman a "Karen" After She Points out His Videos Are Disruptive to the Neighborhood

With the advent of smartphones and social media, any public space suddenly becomes a potential shoot location for Influencers trying to populate their feeds with content. There are some people out there doing the lord's work that folks seem to love, and then there are people who roll their eyes when someone at the gym walks past their camera during a stretch routine or gets in the way of their mirthless and uninspired dance.
iheart.com

Watch: Fisherman Chased by Monstrous 'Mystery Creature' with Glowing Eyes

A chilling piece of footage captured by a fisherman in Brazil shows his boat being pursued by a rather sizeable 'mystery creature' sporting an ominous set of glowing eyes. The eerie scene reportedly unfolded earlier this month in the waters off the coast of the country's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul. In the video, the fisherman's boat can be seen cruising away from a city skyline at night when suddenly a large dark form with glowing eyes emerges from the water and gives chase to the vessel.
iheart.com

Black actress cries and apologizes for not being black enough

Would you publicly apologize for your skin color and cry in shame?. It might sound ridiculous but that's exactly what happened when HBO starlet recently told her social media followers she wasn't dark skinned enough. A black actress who landed a lead role in a film that was originally written...
Tracey Folly

My friend flourished after her husband died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. She went from a battered housewife to a happy single mother in the blink of an eye.
Newsweek

Newsweek

