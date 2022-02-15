Seven teenagers bailed over attack on homeless man

Seven teenagers have been bailed in connection with an attack on a homeless man which went viral on social media.

The victim was seriously assaulted in the Moorfield multi-storey car park in Truro , Cornwall , between 10pm and 10.15pm on Saturday.

Video of the incident shows the man being dragged from his makeshift bed and repeatedly kicked and punched while he is on the ground, including several blows to his head.

It was posted on Snapchat before being uploaded to Facebook , where it was widely viewed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday that seven teenagers had been arrested and bailed under strict conditions, including curfews and location bans, until March 7.

One of the youths was in breach of previous bail conditions, and was due to appear at youth court for those matters on Tuesday.

The force said that, despite the ferocity of the attack, the victim is “safe and well”.

Inspector Colin Wheeler said: “There has been a lot of rumour and speculation online in relation to this matter, and we wish to reassure the public that our victim is safe and well.

“Due to the age of the suspects, we have been and will continue to work with the Youth Offending Team and other key partners in relation to this matter, both during the investigation and beyond.

“This incident and subsequent footage forms part of a live and active police investigation; therefore, we ask that the public and media no longer publish or share footage of this incident to both allow the investigation to take place without interference, and to ultimately protect our victim.”

Mr Wheeler added: “Truro and the surrounding areas remain safe places to live and visit, but incidents like this, which are fortunately quite rare, understandably cause concern to our public.

“I am hopeful that our robust and prompt response to this matter has helped reassure the public that we take our role in combating anti-social behaviour seriously.”

Two online fundraisers, one on GoFundMe and one on JustGiving, set up to help the victim have so far raised more than £6,400 between them.

Anyone with any information about the attack is urged to contact police via 101, quoting reference 973 of 12 February.