ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Seven teenagers bailed over attack on homeless man

By Tess de La Mare
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2FF2_0eEzRkIb00

Seven teenagers have been bailed in connection with an attack on a homeless man which went viral on social media.

The victim was seriously assaulted in the Moorfield multi-storey car park in Truro , Cornwall , between 10pm and 10.15pm on Saturday.

Video of the incident shows the man being dragged from his makeshift bed and repeatedly kicked and punched while he is on the ground, including several blows to his head.

It was posted on Snapchat before being uploaded to Facebook , where it was widely viewed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday that seven teenagers had been arrested and bailed under strict conditions, including curfews and location bans, until March 7.

One of the youths was in breach of previous bail conditions, and was due to appear at youth court for those matters on Tuesday.

The force said that, despite the ferocity of the attack, the victim is “safe and well”.

Inspector Colin Wheeler said: “There has been a lot of rumour and speculation online in relation to this matter, and we wish to reassure the public that our victim is safe and well.

“Due to the age of the suspects, we have been and will continue to work with the Youth Offending Team and other key partners in relation to this matter, both during the investigation and beyond.

“This incident and subsequent footage forms part of a live and active police investigation; therefore, we ask that the public and media no longer publish or share footage of this incident to both allow the investigation to take place without interference, and to ultimately protect our victim.”

Mr Wheeler added: “Truro and the surrounding areas remain safe places to live and visit, but incidents like this, which are fortunately quite rare, understandably cause concern to our public.

“I am hopeful that our robust and prompt response to this matter has helped reassure the public that we take our role in combating anti-social behaviour seriously.”

Two online fundraisers, one on GoFundMe and one on JustGiving, set up to help the victim have so far raised more than £6,400 between them.

Anyone with any information about the attack is urged to contact police via 101, quoting reference 973 of 12 February.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Halloween attack: Bristol teenager given life sentence

A teenager who carried out two random "terrifying" knife attacks has been given a life sentence. Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he dragged doctor Adam Towler out of his house in Clifton, Bristol, and stabbed him nine times. A few weeks later he sliced the face of Wojtek Rozmiarek as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mom Attacked By Homeless Man At McKinley Park

Sacramento (CBS13) — According to the Sacramento Police Department, a mother was attacked by a homeless man at McKinley Park. On Feb. 12, around 12 p.m., a mother was leaving McKinley Park with her two children. While buckling in her children, 24-year-old Christian Glazier, a person that Sacramento Police described as “appearing to be experiencing homelessness,” pushed her and punched her several times in the face and head. Police used a description from witnesses and the victim to quickly find the man and arrest him for felony assault. The attack was unprovoked and she had never seen the man before. She did not sustain any serious injuries. Glazier was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he’s being held on $100,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday at 3 p.m. [Editor’s Note: A previous version of the story stated the incident happened on Monday, Feb. 14, when it actually happened on Feb. 12]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devon And Cornwall Police#Anti Social Behaviour#Latestnews#Devon Cornwall#The Youth Offending Team
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mississippi prison staff suspended for failing to report a double murderer had escaped until a day later

Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana teenager carjacks motorist, then runs over him

HARAHAN, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old is accused of carjacking a motorist and then running over the victim as he drove away. WWL-TV reports that the teen is custody after the crime in Harahan on Saturday afternoon. Harahan police say the teen jumped out of a black SUV and carjacked the victim at […]
HARAHAN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Curfews
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Angel Lynn: Mother of woman paralysed after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend calls for tougher sentences

The mother of a young woman who was left paralysed after being snatched from the street by her abusive ex-boyfriend has called for him to face a tougher sentence.In 2020 Chay Bowskill kidnapped Angel Lynn, then aged 19, bundling her into a van which drove off at speed. When it was travelling at about 60mph along a dual carriageway near Loughborough, she fell and suffered catastrophic brain injuries.Twenty-year-old Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence and will become eligible for release in June 2024, taking into account time already served on remand.His friend Rocco Sansome, 20, who drove the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officer who ‘took advantage’ of vulnerable women he met on duty searched their police records, watchdog says

A police officer who formed inappropriate relationships with three vulnerable women he met while on duty used his force’s computer system to browse their police records, a watchdog has said.Gross misconduct allegations were found proven against 26-year-old Sam Bate at a Sussex Police disciplinary hearing last Wednesday.While the former police constable resigned from the force in January ahead of the hearing, it was ruled that Mr Bate would have been dismissed were he still serving with the force, and he has been barred from working for the police in the future.“Abuse of position for sexual purpose is a form of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOMO News

Man attacks Bellevue Applebee's employee with meat cleaver over COVID-19 vaccine proof

BELLEVUE, Wash. —King County Prosecutors say a man tried to attack a Bellevue restaurant worker with a meat cleaver after being asked to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccine. Investigators say Michael Dousa, 58, lunged at an Applebee’s bartender with a meat cleaver after he was asked to leave the Bellevue restaurant when he couldn’t provide proof of vaccination.
BELLEVUE, WA
Shropshire Star

‘Loony’ driver jailed for mowing down and killing 11-year-old girl

Ruby Cropper was catapulted 46 feet along a road after she was hit by Andrew Cairns in his Suzuki Alto in Greater Manchester. A “loony” driver who mowed down and killed an 11-year-old girl has been jailed for five years for causing death by dangerous driving. Andrew Cairns,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Victim’s father criticises parents for doing ‘nothing’ while their son was ‘crying out for help’

The father of one of the victims killed at Oxford High School has taken aim at Ethan Crumbley’s parents for doing “nothing” while their son was “crying out for help” in the lead-up to the mass shooting.Buck Myre told ClickonDetroit that James and Jennifer Crumbley were not “very good mentors” to the 15-year-old alleged gunman and “failed everybody” by turning a blind eye to the warning signs of his disturbing behaviour.“I don’t like to use their name. But the shooter did not have very good mentors. It’s obvious, what we’ve all read and learned, right?” he said.“But obviously, they’re...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

510K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy