ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic ‘could cause harm’ with Covid vaccine comments – medical ethicist

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dT8Ky_0eEzRfsy00

Novak Djokovic’s comments about Covid-19 vaccination will “cause harm”, a medical ethicist has argued.

His views are “enormously influential” and could “reinforce beliefs” among people who are not as fit and healthy as the tennis star, according to Professor Dominic Wilkinson.

The professor of medical ethics at the University of Oxford said that the response to the coronavirus pandemic should be collective and suggested that libertarian views on vaccination of “my body, my decision, my choice” present a “fundamental ethical problem”.

But Professor Julian Savulescu, Uehiro professor of practical ethics at the University of Oxford, said that the tennis ace had been “vilified”.

If somebody who is an incredibly high-profile high-achieving sportsman doesn't have the vaccine and says so publicly, and there's lots of attention to it, even if that's not his intention, that will have the effect of supporting that those who are opposed to the vaccine.

Prof Dominic Wilkinson

Djokovic was deported from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open last month amid concerns over his vaccine status.

The Serbian tennis star told the BBC he was “never against vaccination”, but insisted: “I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

He told the broadcaster that he had “always been a great student of wellness, wellbeing, health, nutrition” and said that he would be willing to forgo future tournaments if mandatory jabs are a condition to compete.

He added: “The reason why I was deported from Australia was because the Minister for Immigration used his discretion to cancel my visa based on his perception that I might create some anti-vax sentiment in the country or in the city, which I completely disagree with.”

Commenting on the interview, Prof Wilkinson told the PA news agency: “It seems to me that he doesn’t have a political agenda, that he isn’t aiming to spread his views about vaccines, but nevertheless, his views – as evidenced in this high profile interview – are enormously influential.

“So one thing which he doesn’t take into account, which I think somebody who is in the public eye should take into account, is that their behaviour will influence other people.

“One ethical reason why people who are in the public eye ought to behave in a way that is in a sense, a kind of higher standard than everybody else, is because the behaviour is very influential, it teaches other people how to behave.

“So if somebody who is an incredibly high-profile high-achieving sportsman doesn’t have the vaccine and says so publicly, and there’s lots of attention to it, even if that’s not his intention, that will have the effect of supporting that those who are opposed to the vaccine.”

Prof Wilkinson added: “The fundamental ethical problem with a libertarian approach to vaccines, which is ‘my body, my decision, my choice’, is that vaccines are not just about you – they’re about all of us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OmsL_0eEzRfsy00

“Our response to infections like coronavirus is a collective response – this is something we are all in together. It’s not enough to say: ‘I’m at low risk. I’m not going to get sick.’

“You’ve also got to take into account that possibility that you’ll spread the virus to others. So I think that’s the flaw in his kind of thinking about himself.

“And of course, that extends to the messages that he sends, because it’s all very well for him to say: ‘I don’t want to have the vaccine. I’m a super-fit athlete, I’m not at risk.’

“But when he comes out and says it in such a public way that does cause harm, because it potentially reinforces that those beliefs among other people who aren’t like him super-fit and healthy, and who may well be at serious risk of getting ill.

“So I think that’s the kind of problem with the short-sighted, self-centred libertarian view about vaccines.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4xBa_0eEzRfsy00

Prof Savulescu said that the general view that people should be “free to do whatever they want with their body” was “too extreme”.

He told PA: “There are going to be obviously circumstances where we’re not free to do as we like with our bodies when we represent a serious threat to other people.

“So I think his extreme form of libertarianism is one that’s difficult to defend, but in the current circumstances, given that he has had Covid and there are other ways of reducing his risk, I think he should be allowed a degree of freedom.”

He said that if Djokovic had Covid in December 2021 he posed “no greater risk than any of the other players” in the Australian Open.

Prof Savulescu added: “Personally, I think it’s absurd that somebody can’t express their views and we can have even a slightly nuanced understanding of the requirements for vaccination and its limits. And if he did indeed have natural immunity, he wasn’t a risk to other people.

“And I think that the government should take responsibility for conveying accurate messages, not misleading, simplistic messages. And it’s a shame that it’s come to this that we have to vilify an individual in an attempt to essentially persuade the population to do what we want them to do without instead providing just accurate information and enabling them to make their own decisions.

“Governments have to introduce laws and mandates in times of public emergencies. But they still have an obligation to provide people with accurate information for why they’re doing it and what they’re doing.

“And I think his exclusion was on those grounds of public interest was absurd.”

Dr Peter English, a retired consultant in communicable disease control, said: “He claims not to be ‘anti-vaccine’, and to have ‘an open mind’ about vaccines, I find this hard to believe.

“The evidence is overwhelming, that the vaccine is extremely safe, and much safer than infection or reinfection; and exposure to infection and reinfection are inevitable, so it is a highly irrational choice, not compatible with ‘having an open mind’, and strongly indicative of being anti-vaccine.”

Jonathan Ives, professor of empirical bioethics at the University of Bristol, added: “The ethically correct response to Djokovic’s comments today is not to cancel him or to try to force him to take the vaccine, it is to challenge his views, and advocate for safe and effective vaccines more strongly.

“We should respond by taking the necessary steps to build trust in the authorities advocating for the vaccine, and explain loudly and clearly why he is wrong, and why the public should not consider a tennis player, or any other celebrity, as an authority on, or a role model for, vaccine decisions.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

In unvaccinated pregnant women, Covid can cause deadly harm to babies

Research published Thursday paints a startling picture of the destructive toll Covid-19 can take on pregnant women and their growing fetuses. The virus can attack and destroy the placenta, a vascular organ that serves as a fetus’s lifeline, leading to asphyxiation and stillbirth, according to the study in the journal Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Savulescu
Person
Novak Djokovic
WZZM 13

Is anxiety the cause of negative reactions to COVID vaccines?

ATLANTA — It’s not unusual to experience a mild reaction after a shot, but some aches and pains may be more about anxiety than the COVID-19 vaccine. Reactions vary after a COVID shot. Some people feel nothing, others are a little sore, while still others complain of headaches and fatigue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Two new embryos ceated in race against time to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhinoceros

In two sets of procedures between October 2021 and February 2022 the BioRescue consortium created two new northern white embryos, bringing the total to 14. Oocytes (egg cells) were collected from northern white rhino Fatu in October and January at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, and were matured and inseminated at Avantea laboratory, Italy. The developed embryos were cryopreserved in November 2021 and February 2022, and await transfer to southern white rhino female surrogates in the foreseeable future.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Ethics#Covid#Ethicist#The University Of Oxford#Serbian#Visa#Amolrajan#Bbc World
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

What’s the Harm in Medical Misinformation?

Earlier this week I asked, “What should be done about medical misinformation, if anything? Why?” I noted that one faction wants to take action against it while another wants institutions to stay viewpoint-neutral and allow all perspectives to be aired. Carol argues that the stakes are high:. Medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Second Covid booster jab expected to be offered to UK’s most vulnerable

The offer of a second Covid booster jab for the most vulnerable groups in the UK is expected to be made in the coming weeks, The Independent understands. A decision has already been reached by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), but the full details of its recommendation have yet to be passed to ministers, according to a Whitehall source.Since the end of last year, the JCVI has been reviewing the “timing and value” of a second booster jab for the UK’s immunocompromised people, amid mounting evidence that suggests protection from a first booster wanes in a matter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Medical News Today

Bowel cancer symptoms in females

Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
CANCER
Outsider.com

US Truckers Organize Convoy Protests Over COVID Vaccines

Weeks ago, Canadian truckers organized a convoy to protest the COVID vaccine mandates the country implemented. Taking inspiration from them, United States truckers are doing the same and have organized their own convoy for the same purpose. The New York Post reports the Great American Patriot Project (GAPP) started the...
PROTESTS
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists develop device to test if water is safe to drink – it shows results in minutes

Scientists at Northwestern University have developed a hand-held device that reprograms the building blocks of life – RNA and DNA and proteins – to test if water is safe to drink. The powerful devices use genetic networks – which mimic electronic circuits – to test for water contamination, and can produce results within minutes. Details of the development were published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology on Thursday. The device is built around eight small test tubes, which glow green when a contaminant is detected by the genetic network. If only a small amount of contaminants are found, only...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Unraveling the biology of a mysterious condition: stuttering

Holly Nover grew up trying to hide her stutter.“I was very self conscious,” said the 40-year-old St. Johns, Florida mom, whose 10-year-old son Colton also has a speech impediment. “So I developed habits to switch my words so it wouldn’t be noticed.”For centuries, people have feared being judged for stuttering, a condition often misunderstood as a psychological problem caused by things like bad parenting or emotional trauma. But research presented at a science conference on Saturday explores its biological underpinnings: genetics and brain differences.“By understanding the biology, we’re going to decrease the stigma. We’re going to increase the acceptance,” one...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

510K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy