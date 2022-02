Michael Andretti is able to pay the $200 million anti-dilution fee to existing Formula 1 teams to confirm his own entry if required, according to his father Mario. Andretti’s attempts to enter an F1 team of his own after failing to purchase Sauber were made public on Friday by the motorsport legend, who tweeted about the work that has been done with the FIA so far. The most recent Concorde Agreement saw the introduction of a $200m fee that would be split among all existing teams to compensate for the reduced share of revenues in future, and Andretti Sr. tells RACER that the project is ready to pay that.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO