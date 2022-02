During February’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be getting 48 new courses as paid DLC. All of the tracks are remastered courses from previous Mario Kart titles, from Super Mario Kart to the recent Mario Kart Tour, and will be released in six packs of eight. The first pack will arrive on March 18, and the rest of them will be added periodically through the end of 2023.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO