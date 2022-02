XRP halted the correction and made a higher low today, with the price keen to go up again. If this continues, the cryptocurrency may enter a renewed rally. XRP bulls did not let the price to fall to the key support at $0.70 and bought in early at around $0.75, turning the price action back on the uptrend. Now, the cryptocurrency is moving higher and past $0.80 today. If this momentum continues, then XRP may soon test the key resistance at $0.96.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO