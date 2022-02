Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child! On Jan. 31, the 41-year-old TV host announced on his eponymous talk show that he and his girlfriend, Brie Tisei, are expecting their first baby together. Over the weekend, Cannon was seen cradling Tiesi's baby bump at what appeared to be a gender reveal party in Malibu, California. Cannon confirmed that the couple is expecting a baby boy later this year. "I have a lot of children and I love them all dearly sincerely and every single one of my children are just as special as the other . . . it's never a competition," he said on the show in front of a live studio audience.

