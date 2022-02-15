ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrese Gibson Shares Poignant Video From Mom's Death Bed—'Never Let My Hand Go'

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The 'Fast and Furious' actor's mother Priscilla Murray died on Monday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 and...

Walter Pearsall
3d ago

I know the feeling my brother my mom is going. my sister held my mom hand just like you holding your mom Hands. stay strong I no it's not gonna be easy but it's alright to cry my brother. may your mom rest in Heaven God bless ..

Bessie Gilmer
2d ago

I'm sending you and your Family Prayers and Hugs of Comfort and Strength!! Just remember that your Beautiful Mom is Brand New again. She's holding on to your hand and watching over you, your Guardian Angel!!

Sweetness Styles
2d ago

praying for u legend am true sorry for the loss of your Goddess Stay strong like she would want for u May God help you through this time of Pain

Related
People

Tyrese Gibson's Mom Priscilla Dies After Battling COVID and Pneumonia: 'Saddest Moment of My Life'

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss of his mother Priscilla Murray, who died on Monday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia last week. "On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away….." Gibson, 43, captioned a heartbreaking video of himself holding his mom's hand in her hospital bed while crying.
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls The Day The World Found Out About Who He Was

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself. He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.
ETOnline.com

Bobby Brown on His 'Emotional' Visit to Whitney Houston's Grave in 'Every Little Step' Series

Bobby Brown is hiding nothing from the cameras, including a rare visit to the gravesite of Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, the R&B singer and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, opened up about filming that “emotional” experience for the upcoming A&E series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.
Miami Herald

‘Please take care of my son.’ Dad dies of COVID after ‘regret’ for skipping vaccine

Days before his death from COVID-19, Christian Cabrera told his family he wished he’d made better choices. “I can’t breathe again,” the 40-year-old wrote in a text to his brother from his hospital bed, KTLA reported. “I really regret not getting my vaccine, if I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I (had) gotten vaccinated.”
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
Essence

'Still Grieving, Still Hurt': Meagan Good On How She’s Healing From Divorce

Good, though admittedly having a tough time, is grateful that as that relationship has ended, the one she has with God is stronger than ever. Meagan Good is speaking up about how she’s coping since the actress and DeVon Franklin announced they were getting divorced in December 2021. She admitted that while she’s had a certain way of thinking about most relationships she’s been in in the past, this split, after more than nine years of marriage, understandably hasn’t been the easiest thing to process.
HOLAUSA

Halle Berry’s son led a commitment ceremony for her and Van Hunt

Van Hunt has one of the most important people‘s approval when it comes to his relationship with Halle Berry- her son Maceo. The actress opened up to AARP where she gushed about her relationship with the singer. “I really believe I’ve found my person,” she said. And it’s not just Berry who thinks this is the real thing, her 8-year-old son led a “commitment ceremony” for them in the backseat of a car.
